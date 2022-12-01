Week 12 of the fantasy football season saw some massive performances but also some major busts.

With playoffs right around the corner it is essential to play the right guys, so let’s gear up for the upcoming week — starting with the New England Patriots’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night — by diving into the fantasy football world.

Fantasy-related News

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expected to start on Sunday

Running back Melvin Gordon signs with Kansas City Chiefs practice squad

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. could see big role right away with the Jaguars after Travis Etienne Jr. injury

Odell Beckham Jr. expected to sign soon, wants a multiyear deal

Starts of the Week

QB Trevor Lawrence at Detroit Lions: Trevor Lawrence just had the most impressive game of his young career against the Baltimore Ravens, and he will keep rolling this week: he faces off with the 32nd-ranked Lions pass defense. His primary running back Travis Etienne Jr. is also questionable with an injury, so he will be forced to throw rather than rely on the run. Look for a big day out of Lawrence on Sunday.

WR Garrett Wilson at Minnesota Vikings: Last week we saw Wilson have a massive game with Mike White as his starting quarterback. He gets a Vikings defense ranked 28th against wide receivers which will allow him to have another big performance and possibly find the end zone more than once.

TE David Njoku at Houston Texans: David Njoku has had a really nice season with Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback, but this week he has Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball. He has not played in a long time but Watson loves targeting his tight ends. Njoku is going to be in the game plan, and he will have a big day against the Texans.

Bust Candidates

RB Alvin Kamara at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kamara had a week to forget after two lost fumbles against the 49ers. He will struggle again on Monday Night Football as he faces the third best defense against the run in the Buccaneers. Do not be surprised if Kamara gets shut down once again.

WR Adam Thielen vs. New York Jets: Vintage Adam Thielen came out on Thanksgiving Day and had a big game against the Patriots. His opponent this week, the New York Jets, sport the third best defense against wide receivers. Look for Thielen to get shut down by a solid Jets team.

TE Tyler Higbee vs. Seattle Seahawks: This Rams offense is horrible without Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp and things will not change this week. Bryce Perkins simply cannot get him the football, which is why Tyler Higbee will suffer again. Higbee may have a bad day once more.

Sleeper of the Week

TE Hunter Henry vs. Buffalo Bills: How is Hunter Henry only projected 5.2 fantasy points this week? He is even projected less than the other Patriots tight end, Jonnu Smith. Henry is clearly a big part of this offense and he nearly had two touchdowns last week. He will have a solid game on Thursday night.

Patriots Start of the Week

RB Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Buffalo Bills: This is the only acceptable play from the Patriots. With Damien Harris out, Stevenson will have the full workload including pass-catching duties. This should be another great fantasy day for the sophomore back.

Injury Report

Questionable: QB Justin Fields, QB Lamar Jackson, QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Josh Jacobs, RB Joe Mixon, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Aaron Jones, RB Travis Etienne Jr., RB Alvin Kamara, RB Najee Harris, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Michael Carter, RB A.J. Dillion, RB Jerick McKinnon, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Cam Akers, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Mike Williams, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Zay Jones, WR Michael Gallup, TE David Njoku, TE Logan Thomas

Doubtful: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Romeo Doubs

Out: QB Trey Lance, QB Carson Wentz, RB JK Dobbins, RB Damien Williams, RB Ty Montgomery, RB JD McKissic, RB Javonte Williams, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Giovani Bernard, RB Rashaad Penny, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Allen Robinson, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Jameson Williams, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Hunter Renfrow, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WE Mecole Hardman, WR James Washington, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Byron Pringle, TE Darren Waller, TE Dallas Goedert