The New England Patriots announced an update to their injury report for the upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills. Per the team, offensive tackle Trent Brown is now questionable to participate in the contest due to an illness.

Brown, 29, has appeared in all 11 of the Patriots’ games so far this season. A usually reliable presence on the left end of the line, the veteran has not been listed on the injury report this week. That said, he did miss some time in Week 11, presumably also because of an illness.

While it remains to be seen whether or not he will be good to go, his updated status is another concerning development. The Patriots, after all, are already quite thin at the offensive tackle position entering the game against their 8-3 division rivals from Buffalo.

Fellow starting tackle Isaiah Wynn has already been ruled out for the contest because of a foot injury. Additionally, his replacement, Yodny Cajuste, is questionable as well due to a calf issue.

With veteran Marcus Cannon also still on injured reserve with a concussion, only two other offensive tackles remain available for the team at the moment to provide depth at the position: Conor McDermott, who was recently poached of the New York Jets’ practice squad, and Hunter Thedford, who is on the Patriots’ own developmental roster at the moment.

New England could opt to move right guard Michael Onwenu to tackle — a position he has extensive experience at from his first two seasons in the NFL. The team prefers keeping him on the interior, but the depth issues might force its hand.

With Brown now on the injury report, the Patriots have nine total players listed heading into their game against Buffalo.

The aforementioned Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste are joined by running back Damien Harris (thigh) as well as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), center David Andrews (thigh), and defensive backs Jalen Mills (groin), Marcus Jones (ankle) and Jabrill Peppers (illness). Harris and Wynn have already been ruled out versus the Bills, while the others are all questionable.

New England’s 12th game of the season is set for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.