The New England Patriots have announced the elevation of guard Bill Murray and kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad for Thursday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Murray, 25, previously served as a standard elevation last week for the second time this fall. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound William & Mary product awaits his first snaps beyond the preseason, however, after converting from the defensive line during training camp. He spent the duration of his initial two NFL campaigns on the practice squad after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2020.

Vizcaino, 26, rejoined the Patriots for his third stint on the practice squad midway through November after he went 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in relief for the Arizona Cardinals. Vizcaino originally signed following a tryout at mandatory minicamp. Undrafted out of the University of Washington in 2018, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound specialist has also been a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Bills. Through eight games, Vizcaino stands 11-for-12 on field goals, 15-for-20 on extra points and with 18 touchbacks through 38 kickoffs.

Both are scheduled to revert on Friday.

The Patriots ruled out running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn on the final injury report. An additional seven members of the active roster are now listed as questionable, including fellow linemen David Andrews, Yodny Cajuste and Trent Brown.

The AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.