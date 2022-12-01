 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LIVE SCORE Patriots 0 : 0 Bills
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Filed under:

Patriots vs. Bills: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread

New England looks to improve to 7-5 on the season.

By Brian M. Hines
/ new
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For the first time in team history, the New England Patriots will play a second straight Thursday night game. After a 33-26 defeat in Minnesota last week, they will now look to get back into the win column against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills — a team that also played on Thanksgiving last Thursday.

Follow along here for all your live updates and everything else you need to know from a frigid Foxboro.

Live Score: Patriots 0 : 0 Bills

Thursday, December 1, 8:15 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

Updates to come soon!

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Bills: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 34 stories
Two-Minute Drill

Watch: Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker have the best pregame handshake

Two-Minute Drill

Watch: Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is a man of the people

Patriots News

Patriots vs. Bills inactives: Yodny Cajuste, Jalen Mills ruled out for Thursday Night Football

Loading comments...