In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their 12th game of the 2022 regular season. Going up against their division rival Buffalo Bills, they will attempt to improve to 7-5 on the year and potentially get back into the playoff picture.

The team of head coach Bill Belichick will be shorthanded against the 8-3 Bills, however. A look at the inactives list illustrates this:

Patriots inactives

S Joshuah Bledsoe

OT Yodny Cajuste

DT Carl Davis Jr.

RB Damien Harris

CB Jalen Mills

CB Shaun Wade

OT Isaiah Wynn

Two of the Patriots’ inactives were already known heading into Thursday. Running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn were ruled out for the game because of thigh and foot ailments, respectively. Now, five more players have joined them.

Among them are two listed on the final injury report of the week — and both are significant losses: offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) are out. Cajuste was projected to start at right tackle in place of the injured Wynn, but he is unable to go. The same is true for starting outside cornerback Mills.

The rest of the inactives, meanwhile, are all healthy scratches — including defensive tackle Carl Davis, whose spot on the active team has been given to rookie Sam Roberts.

The Patriots did also receive some good news, though. Center David Andrews will make his return from a thigh issue, while offensive tackle Trent Brown will be active as well despite being a late addition to the injury report with an illness. Also in are two others listed as questionable on Wednesday: wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and defensive backs Marcus Jones (ankle) and Jabrill Peppers (illness).

Bills inactives

OT Dion Dawkins

CB Kaiir Elam

S Dean Marlowe

TE Quintin Morris

LB Baylon Spector

The biggest name on the Bills’ inactives list was already known before the full list was released: starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was ruled out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

Not on the list of inactives, meanwhile, is Von Miller. The star linebacker, who hurt his knee last week in Detroit, was moved to injured reserve on Thursday and will therefore miss a minimum of four games — including, naturally, tonight’s against New England.