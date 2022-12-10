Filed under: Pats Pulpit Debates Pats Pulpit Debates: How much longer will Bill Belichick coach the Patriots? By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 10, 2022, 7:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Pats Pulpit Debates: How much longer will Bill Belichick coach the Patriots? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images Welcome to Pats Pulpit Debates, our new series where we will discuss some of the biggest questions surrounding the New England Patriots. Today’s topic of debate: How much longer will Bill Belichick serve as the team’s head coach? More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...