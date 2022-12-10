Patriots vs. Cardinals Saturday injury report: Jakobi Meyers among three starters ruled out for New England

The New England Patriots have ruled out three starters in advance of Monday night’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and cornerback Jalen Mills each remained listed as non-participants from the first injury report to the final injury report of the week.

Here are the rest of the game statuses ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

Cardinals

WR Rondale Moore (groin)

OT Rashaad Coward (chest)

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back)

Meyers, who entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after sustaining an illegal hit in the fourth quarter last Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, has appeared in 10 games this season. He leads the Patriots in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns over that span. In addition, the 2019 undrafted free agent’s 50 receptions rank behind only sophomore running back Rhamondre Stevenson. And elsewhere, Wynn along the offensive line and Mills in the secondary will now miss their third and second games in a row due to foot and groin injuries, respectively.

DOUBTFUL

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

Cardinals

No players listed

Harris, who also remained sidelined for Saturday’s practice, will go forward as doubtful for the Patriots’ backfield. His most recent start arrived against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving and saw him depart five carries in with a thigh injury. The Alabama product has logged 383 rushing yards, 75 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the final year of his rookie contract.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

OT Trent Brown (illness)

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf/back)

Cardinals

DE Zach Allen (illness)

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (back)

S Charles Washington (chest)

A pair of Patriots offensive tackles stand as questionable for the visit with the Cardinals. Brown returned as a limited participant on Friday after battling through an illness to play every offensive snap last week. As for Cajuste, who started three games in November, he continued in that capacity while managing a back issue plus a calf issue. All three of Arizona’s questionable also were limited during Saturday’s preparations.