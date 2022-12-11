The Week 14 Sunday slate features 11 matchups with seven coming at 1 p.m. ET, three in the 4 p.m. ET window, and a primetime game at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Minnesota Vikings (+2) will be traveling to the Detroit Lions (-2) with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Vikings have been impressive all season and come in at 10-2 but are underdogs to the 5-7 Lions. This line does not make much sense despite Detroit playing good football as of late. The two teams each have explosive offenses with defenses that have had their moments but ultimately struggle. This will be a shootout and the team with the ball last may win.

At 4:25 p.m. ET the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) will face off with the San Fransisco 49ers (-3.5). This game will be in San Fransisco for quarterback Brock Purdy’s first career start. The 49ers offense is loaded with weapons, so the rookie will have plenty to work with. Unfortunately, he faces off with Tom Brady who is notorious for taking down young QBs. Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a big win and their defense may give Purdy problems.

Sunday Night Football features a matchup between the Miami Dolphins (-3.5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at 8:20 p.m. ET. This game is going to be a high-scoring affair between two offenses with a lot of star power. It could also have a major impact on the playoff picture as both teams are competing for a spot. The Chargers defense just might not be good enough to stop Tyreek Hill in this game.

Who will prevail on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Tyreek Hill Over 98.5 Receiving Yard (-115): Hill has potential for a massive game against a Chargers defense that lacks a true number one corner. He will be heavily targeted throughout the game, and it would not be shocking at all if he caught a long touchdown. Look for Hill to go over 98.5 receiving yards.