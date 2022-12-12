The New England Patriots will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football for their 16th matchup all time. The Patriots currently lead the series with a record of 8-7.

Let’s take a look back on some important games between the two clubs:

First Meeting: The first meeting between these two franchises took place on November 8th, 1970. The then-St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Boston Patriots 31-0.

Joe Kapp started at quarterback for Boston and threw for 152 yards with two interceptions. Mike Taliaferro also got in for the Patriots and had 51 passing yards with an interception. It was an ugly game for the offense.

Jim Hart started for the Cardinals and had 132 passing yards with a touchdown. MacArthur Lane had a big day on the ground as he rushed for 71 yards and three scores. John Gilliam’s lone catch was a 26-yard touchdown while Jim Bakken nailed a 43-yard field goal and four extra points to give St. Louis its 31 points.

Most Lopsided Game: The most lopsided game between these teams took place on Dec. 21st, 2008. The Patriots pummeled the eventual NFC champion Cardinals 47-7 in snowy Foxborough.

Matt Cassel started for New England in place of an injured Tom Brady, and he threw for 345 yards with three touchdowns. LaMont Jordan had 78 rushing yards and two TDs, while Wes Welker, Randy Moss and Kevin Faulk each added a touchdown reception. Stephen Gostkowski nailed four field goals and five extra points. Ellis Hobbs had an interception, with Jarvis Green recovering a fumble.

Kurt Warner and Matt Leinart each saw action at quarterback for Arizona. Leinart had the better day as he tossed for 138 yards along with a touchdown and interception. The lone score was a 78-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald.

Most Recent Matchup: The most recent matchup between these two teams took place on Nov. 29, 2020. New England escaped with a 20-17 win.

Cam Newton was the Patriots’ quarterback and he had just 84 yards passing and two interceptions. James White had 18 yards rushing and two scores. Nick Folk made two field goals, including a 50-yarder for the win as time expired.

Kyler Murray started for the Cardinals and had 170 passing yards and an interception caught by Adrian Phillips. Kenyan Drake had a big day on the ground as he had 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Most Memorable Matchup: The most memorable matchup has to be back on Sep. 11, 2016. Tom Brady was serving the first game of his four-game suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo was forced into action at quarterback. The Patriots won 23-21 in what ended up being a really good football game.

Garoppolo did not make any mistakes as he had 264 yards and a touchdown. LeGarrette Blount had 70 rushing yards and a score, while Chris Hogan added 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. Gostkowski also made two extra points and three field goals to give the eventual Super Bowl champions their 23 points.

Carson Palmer was Arizona’s quarterback and he had 271 yards and two touchdown passes. David Johnson had 89 rushing yards along with a score on the ground. Larry Fitzgerald had eight grabs for 81 yards and two touchdowns, putting the team into potential position to win.

However, a last-second 47-yard field goal attempt by Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro sailed wide to the left.