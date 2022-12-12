New England Patriots links 12/12/22 - Patriots-Cardinals: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Patriots at Cardinals.
- Patriots-Cardinals latest Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Cardinals: A three-step plan for the Patriots to get right in Arizona. 1. Game-planning the QB run game vs. one of the NFL’s best runners in Kyler Murray.
- Patriots Unfiltered roundtable roundup: Week 14 at Arizona Cardinals.
- Evan Lazar offers his analysis on the Patriots being down three key contributors tonight, including Jakobi Meyers.
- Patriots All Access: Cardinals preview, memorable Monday Night moments, Marcus Jones 1-on-1; More. (40.23 min. video)
- Pats from the Past: Logan Mankins. (49 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: How will Patriots’ Mac Jones handle Cardinals’ blitz on MNF; Loose locker room; Arizona trip; More.
- Nick Stevens’ Sunday 7: Patriots enter must-win territory.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: What does the future have in store for Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense?
- Chris Mason’s Patriots-Cardinals preview: Everything you need to know for Monday Night Football.
- Andrew Callahan puts the focus on how Mac Jones and the offense can get a jump-start and win at Arizona. 1. Identify the bllitzers.
- Karen Guregian lays out how the Patriots defense can keep playoff hopes alive against Arizona. 1. Slay the ‘dual threat quarterback’ monster.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: Keys against the Cardinals. 1. Contain Kyler Murray.
- Mark Daniels identifies 3 things the Pats must do to beat the Cardinals. 1. Score touchdowns in the red zone.
- Alex Barth tells us what to watch for tonight, the first of two must-wins on the West Coast. 1. Countering the blitz.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 keys to Patriots’ primetime matchup vs Cardinals. 1. Contain Kyler Murray.
- Khari Thompson says the Patriots need a big game from DeVante Parker with Jakobi Meyers out.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Cardinals: 3 to watch. 1. Rhamondre Stevenson: With Damien Harris’ thigh injury keeping him on the sidelines, Stevenson will once again be in for a significant workload.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 key positional matchups for Patriots’ Week 14 game vs Cardinals. 1. Kyler Murray vs. Jabrill Peppers.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Why they win: How Patriots clip Cardinals, keep playoff hopes Alive. 1. What’s the point? Giving up an average of nearly 27 a game as is (besting only Detroit), the Cardinals have allowed at least 30 points on five occasions this season.
- Khari Thompson explains why Kyler Murray might not be as big a threat as Patriots fans fear.
- Khari Thompson spotlights how the Patriots’ crazy underuse of play-action is stunting Mac Jones.
- Mike Reiss brings up how the Patriots have played two of the most memorable Super Bowls at State Farm Stadium, each with spectacularly different results. /Hm... I can only recall one.
- Mark Daniels writes how, overlooked his whole life, it’s no coincidence Myles Bryant thrives with the Patriots.
- Ian Logue reports the NFL fined Bills safety Damar Hamlin who concussed Jakobi Meyers. /$4,806 is a joke.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Mac Jones fined $10, 609 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Bills game.
- Chris Mason highlights Logan Mankins on how he played an entire Patriots season with a torn ACL.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Dan Treacy (Sporting News) Why is Matt Patricia calling plays for Patriots? Revisiting Bill Belichick’s coordinator controversy. /Can I have my coffee first?
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 14 referee assignments. Pats-Cardinals: Shawn Smith.
- NFL Preview (NFL.com) Patriots at Cardinals. Cynthia Frelund projects player stats, the final score, and win probability for tonight’s matchup. (4.37 min. video)
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 14 Performances: Brock Purdy, J.K. Dobbins are Sunday standouts; Plus, Trevor Lawrence and Evan Engram dominate the Titans.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 14: Baker Mayfield’s movie-script L.A. arrival and Aidan Hutchinson on his favorite freeway.
- Mike Tanier (FootballOutsiders) Week 14 Walkthrough: Justin Herbert soars; Lions roar; More.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 14: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five wildest moments from NFL Week 14: Tyreek Hill’s 57-yard scoop and score, Panthers’ leg catch and more.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 14 overreactions and reality checks: Dak Prescott costing Cowboys playoff glory? Lions a playoff team?
- Madison Williams (SI) AFC playoff picture entering Week 15: Bills remain top seed.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) An offseason push to make roughing the passer reviewable is coming.
- Staff (Football Zebras) Week 14 officiating liveblog.
VIEW FROM ARIZONA
- Darren Urban (AZCardinals) Three big things: Patriots week. 1. Kyler, Mac Jones, and consistent quarterbacking.
- Andy Kwong (Revenge of the Birds) What to watch for in Patriots-Cardinals. 1. Hopkins and Hollywood Brown vs Patriots’ secondary.
- Darren Urban (AZCardinals) Beating Belichick, Monday Night, and More.
- Kevin Parrish, Jr. (AZCardinals) Cardinals won’t rule out postseason until they must.
- Jess Root (CardsWire) Cardinals officially eliminated in NFC West.
- Jess Root (CardsWire) Cardinals’ run game to be key vs. Patriots.
- Tyler Drake (ArizonaSports) Cardinals must neutralize Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots run game.
- Jess Root (CardsWire) Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore ruled out of game vs. Patriots.
- Jess Root (CardsWire) Behind enemy lines: Cardinals-Patriots Q&A preview with Patriots Wire.
- Jess Root (CardsWire) Missed kicks loom large in history of Cardinals-Patriots.
