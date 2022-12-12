 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 12/12/22 - Patriots-Cardinals: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
DeVante Parker runs with the ball
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: How will Patriots’ Mac Jones handle Cardinals’ blitz on MNF; Loose locker room; Arizona trip; More.
  • Nick StevensSunday 7: Patriots enter must-win territory.
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: What does the future have in store for Bill Belichick and the Patriots offense?
  • Chris Mason’s Patriots-Cardinals preview: Everything you need to know for Monday Night Football.
  • Andrew Callahan puts the focus on how Mac Jones and the offense can get a jump-start and win at Arizona. 1. Identify the bllitzers.
  • Karen Guregian lays out how the Patriots defense can keep playoff hopes alive against Arizona. 1. Slay the ‘dual threat quarterback’ monster.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: Keys against the Cardinals. 1. Contain Kyler Murray.
  • Mark Daniels identifies 3 things the Pats must do to beat the Cardinals. 1. Score touchdowns in the red zone.
  • Alex Barth tells us what to watch for tonight, the first of two must-wins on the West Coast. 1. Countering the blitz.
  • Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 keys to Patriots’ primetime matchup vs Cardinals. 1. Contain Kyler Murray.
  • Khari Thompson says the Patriots need a big game from DeVante Parker with Jakobi Meyers out.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Cardinals: 3 to watch. 1. Rhamondre Stevenson: With Damien Harris’ thigh injury keeping him on the sidelines, Stevenson will once again be in for a significant workload.
  • Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 key positional matchups for Patriots’ Week 14 game vs Cardinals. 1. Kyler Murray vs. Jabrill Peppers.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Why they win: How Patriots clip Cardinals, keep playoff hopes Alive. 1. What’s the point? Giving up an average of nearly 27 a game as is (besting only Detroit), the Cardinals have allowed at least 30 points on five occasions this season.
  • Khari Thompson explains why Kyler Murray might not be as big a threat as Patriots fans fear.
  • Khari Thompson spotlights how the Patriots’ crazy underuse of play-action is stunting Mac Jones.
  • Mike Reiss brings up how the Patriots have played two of the most memorable Super Bowls at State Farm Stadium, each with spectacularly different results. /Hm... I can only recall one.
  • Mark Daniels writes how, overlooked his whole life, it’s no coincidence Myles Bryant thrives with the Patriots.
  • Ian Logue reports the NFL fined Bills safety Damar Hamlin who concussed Jakobi Meyers. /$4,806 is a joke.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Mac Jones fined $10, 609 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Bills game.
  • Chris Mason highlights Logan Mankins on how he played an entire Patriots season with a torn ACL.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Dan Treacy (Sporting News) Why is Matt Patricia calling plays for Patriots? Revisiting Bill Belichick’s coordinator controversy. /Can I have my coffee first?
  • Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 14 referee assignments. Pats-Cardinals: Shawn Smith.
  • NFL Preview (NFL.com) Patriots at Cardinals. Cynthia Frelund projects player stats, the final score, and win probability for tonight’s matchup. (4.37 min. video)
  • MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 14 Performances: Brock Purdy, J.K. Dobbins are Sunday standouts; Plus, Trevor Lawrence and Evan Engram dominate the Titans.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 14: Baker Mayfield’s movie-script L.A. arrival and Aidan Hutchinson on his favorite freeway.
  • Mike Tanier (FootballOutsiders) Week 14 Walkthrough: Justin Herbert soars; Lions roar; More.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 14: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five wildest moments from NFL Week 14: Tyreek Hill’s 57-yard scoop and score, Panthers’ leg catch and more.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 14 overreactions and reality checks: Dak Prescott costing Cowboys playoff glory? Lions a playoff team?
  • Madison Williams (SI) AFC playoff picture entering Week 15: Bills remain top seed.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) An offseason push to make roughing the passer reviewable is coming.
  • Staff (Football Zebras) Week 14 officiating liveblog.

VIEW FROM ARIZONA

