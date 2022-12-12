Patriots elevate linebackers Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone from practice squad for Cardinals matchup

The New England Patriots have elevated linebackers Jamie Collins and Cameron McGrone from the practice squad for Monday night’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

It marks the second standard elevation for the former and the first standard elevation for the latter.

Collins, 33, previously got the call against the Chicago Bears. After returning for his fourth tour with the organization that selected him No. 52 overall in the 2013 NFL draft, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound veteran started his October debut. It saw Collins stay in for 22 defensive snaps to go with a handful of snaps on special teams. The Southern Mississippi product’s career has spanned 706 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and two touchdowns. A Super Bowl XLIX champion, he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2015.

McGrone, 22, spent his rookie campaign on the non-football injury list while recovering from a torn ACL sustained during his final fall at Michigan. The 2021 Patriots fifth-round draft choice recorded 10 tackles during preseason action before clearing waivers at the league’s 53-man roster deadline. McGrone, listed at 6-foot-1, 236 pounds, signed to the practice squad at its formation in September.

Both linebackers have worn black jerseys as practice players of the week and are scheduled to revert on Tuesday.

Kickoff at State Farm Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.