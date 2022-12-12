The New England Patriots will look to put an end to their two-game losing streak as they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

After struggling offensively in last week’s defeat to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots hope things will start to click on that side of the ball against a struggling Arizona defense. On the season, the Cardinals rank 31st in the NFL in points allowed and dead last defensively in the red area. They have also given up 32.0 points per game in their last four losses.

Follow along here for all your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 7 : 3 Cardinals

Monday, December 12, 8:15 p.m. ET | State Farm Stadium, Glendale AZ | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

The Patriots won the coin toss and deferred, giving Kyler Murray and the Cardinals the ball to start Monday Night Football. Arizona picked up a quick first down after back-to-back touches by James Connor. On the third play from scrimmage, Murray scrambled and went down with a non-contact injury. He was carted off as Colt McCoy took his place. After a check down to Connor, McCoy hit Corey Clement for a 21-yard third-down conversion. Jack Jones then recorded a pass breakup and McCoy’s third-down check down to Connor came up short of the sticks. Matt Prater’s 50-yard field goal then missed just left.

The missed field goal set New England’s offense up at their own 40-yard line to start their first drive of the night. Mac Jones then connected on his first pass of the night hitting DeVante Parker across the middle of the field for 14 yards. After a one-yard rush by Rhamondre Stevenson and incompletion to Jonnu Smith, New England went backwards due to a Trent Brown false start. Facing third-and-14, Jones’ pass was batted at the line of scrimmage forcing a punt.

Arizona started their next drive backed up inside the five-yard line, but James Connor bounced a carry to the outside for 23 yards. On the next play from scrimmage, McCoy found Robbie Anderson for 14 yards and another first-down. New England’s pass rush then came to life two plays later as Matthew Judon and Lawerence Guy combined for a sack. The unit then caught a break on third-and-13 as an illegal shift wiped out a first-down conversion to Hopkins. On third-and-18, McCoy’s pass to Trey McBride was short, leading to a punt.

Injury Report: CB Jack Jones (knee) is questionable to return.

Backed up at the three-yard line after a strong punt by Arizona and holding penalty by Raleigh Webb, New England started their second drive on the ground with Stevenson - who picked up four yards. On second-and-six, Jones hit Parker who maintained possession after review - but the receiver exited the game after coming up wobbly. Shortly after, New England went to their secret weapon offensively hitting Marcus Jones out of backfield for a 12-yard first-down. After another four-yard pickup by Stevenson - who left the game with an apparent ankle injury - Jones’ arm was hit as he threw and the ball was intercepted.

Injury Report: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR DeVante Parker (head) are questionable to return.

The Cardinals got to work after the interception at the New England 36-yard line. Following a six-yard run on first-down and incompletion to Hopkins, Marquise Brown beat Myles Bryant in the slot for a conversion. On the following third-down, McCoy’s pass towards Brown fell incomplete with Bryant in coverage. Matt Prater nailed a 33-yard field goal for the night’s first points. [Patriots 0 : 3 Cardinals]

Second quarter

New England turned to the quick passing attack on their first drive of the second quarter with Mac Jones under duress. Jones hit Bourne on a screen for eight yards before finding his rookie Tyquan Thornton on another screen for a short third-down conversion. After a nine-yard gain by Kevin Harris on the ground, Jones again fired an immediate pass out to Nelson Agholor for a six-yard gain. Jones then found Thornton for an additional 12 yards before rookie Kevin Harris took over. Harris picked up nine more yards on the ground while a face mask penalty added another 15 yards. On the next play, Harris powered his way for a 14-yard touchdown, his first career touchdown. [Patriots 7 : 3 Cardinals]