In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their 13th game of the 2022 regular season. Standing between them and a 7-6 record and return to the playoff picture are the Arizona Cardinals — and, partially, the injury situation.

As a look at the Patriots’ inactives shows, after all, the team will miss several core contributors:

Patriots inactives

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Damien Harris

LB Cameron McGrone

WR Jakobi Meyers

CB Jalen Mills

DT Sam Roberts

OT Isaiah Wynn

Three members of the Patriots’ seven-player inactives list were already known heading into Monday: wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) were both ruled out as part of Saturday’s injury report. Also on that report was Damien Harris, who was declared doubtful to play and will now miss a second straight game with a thigh injury.

The three other inactives, meanwhile, are all healthy scratches — including linebacker Cameron McGrone. The sophomore was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the day, but ultimately not made part of the game-day team.

Meanwhile, New England’s offensive tackle position looks better than it recently has. While the aforementioned Isaiah Wynn is still out, both Trent Brown (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) are actives despite them being labeled as questionable heading into the day.

Cardinals inactives

OL Rashaad Coward

LB Jesse Luketa

QB Trace McSorley

WR Rondale Moore

CB Byron Murphy

S Charles Washington

The two biggest names on Arizona’s inactives list were already ruled out on Saturday: wide receiver Rondale Moore and cornerback Byron Murphy will miss the contest due to groin and back injuries, respectively.