Just three snaps into the Arizona Cardinals’ Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, the team suffered a potentially devastating injury: quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a no-contact injury following a scramble attempt.

Murray was eventually carted off the field and replaced by backup quarterback Colt McCoy. The Cardinals officially announced him as questionable to return to the game with a knee injury.

The first overall selection of the 2019 draft, Murray had an up-and-down season so far. Appearing in 10 games so far, he has completed 258 of his 389 pass attempts (66.3%) for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has been sacked 25 times in his 10 games.

A potent dual-threat quarterback, he has also carried the football on 61 non-kneel-down runs for 420 yards — an average of 6.9 yards per attempt — and three touchdowns.

Murray already missed two previous games due to a hamstring injury.