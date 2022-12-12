Rhamondre Stevenson injury update: Patriots running back leaves Cardinals game with ankle injury

The New England Patriots offense has taken another hit. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the team’s most reliable weapon this season, exited the Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter.

Stevenson stayed on the ground after a short run and was later announced as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Losing the sophomore running back would be a blow to an inconsistent Patriots offense. Stevenson, after all, entered Week 14 as the team’s leader in both carries and receptions — his 217 touches are clearly the most on the team, as are his 1,117 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

With him headed to the locker room, and with fellow running back Damien Harris inactive because of a thigh issue, the Patriots turned to sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris. They also have fellow rookie Pierre Strong Jr. on their roster as a special teams option and emergency back.

Stevenson was not the only Patriot to get shaken up in the first quarter against Arizona. Wide receiver DeVante Parker is also questionable to return with a head injury; rookie cornerback Jack Jones is dealing with a knee issue.