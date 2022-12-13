New England Patriots links 12/13/22 - Gritty over pretty: Defense, rookies rock 27-13 win in Arizona

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots at Cardinals. Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022; Patriots have two players reach double-digit sacks for fourth time in team history; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots-Cardinals stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Nine takeaways from the Patriots huge win over the Cardinals. 1. Raekwon McMillan’s 23-yard scoop-and-score that might’ve saved the Patriots season.
- Mike Dussault gives us five key takeaways from the Patriots win in Arizona. 2. Injuries strike, opportunity knocks.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Cardinals.
- Post Game Pressers: Matthew Judon - Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Josh Uche - Marcus Jones - David Andrews.
- Highlights: Patriots vs. Cardinals, NFL Week 14. (6 min. video)
- Patriots Postgame Show: Defense steps up in win over Cardinals, Kyle Dugger interview; More. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox gives us six takeaways from the depleted Patriots’ gritty win last night. 1. First quarter from hell. 2. Defense delivers.
- Alex Barth has 9 takeaways from the Patriots surviving 27-13 in the desert. 1. Injuries piling up.
- Mike Kadlick states the Patriots are a mess and shares five takeaways from the Patriots luck-filled win. 1. Bill Belichick is on the hot seat.
- Nick Goss offers his Patriots-Cardinals takeaways: Pats jump into AFC playoff spot with 27-13 win
- Khari Thompson talks up how Josh Uche and a resilient offense save the Patriots’ season.
- Mark Daniels writes the 2022 Patriots have been frustrating. It hasn’t been easy. If Bill Belichick can fix this mess and make a run, he’ll look like a genius.
- Karen Guregian spotlights rookie backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris who delivered in the clutch.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Rookie Rally: Young Patriots power crucial win over Cardinals.
- Khari Thompson notes Dont’a Hightower can’t get enough of rookie Marcus Jones’ all-around game vs. Cardinals. /He’s such a blast to watch.
- Matt Vautour says the Patriots aren’t a great football team, but they still might make playoffs.
- Mike Reiss talks about the injuries that knocked Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker out of the game.
- Dakota Randall notes Jack Jones provides an encouraging update on his injured knee.
- Keagan Stiefel says there’s no excuse tor the concussion spotter to miss DeVante Parker’s head injury.
- Nick O’Malley issues his Patriots report cards: A+ linebackers now have two pass rushers with 10-plus sacks.
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from the Pats’ much needed win over the Cardinals.
- Andy Hart’s Pats-Cards thumbs up, thumbs down: Rookie RBs score the win.
- Dakota Randall notes Matt Patricia, Vance Joseph share post game embrace after drama-filled week. /Vance may have been proved right, but Pats still won the game.
- Nick O’Malley shares a roundup of reaction from across the league to last night’s win. “The Patriots’ winning formula isn’t pretty. In fact, it’s downright ugly. But at least they’ve got a formula and a chance still at the playoffs.”
- Alex Reimer (of all people) talks about why those reports from NFL insiders such as Greg Bedard, about Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots being in jeopardy are nuts.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Max Chadwick (PFF) NFL Week 14 Game Recap: New England Patriots 27, Arizona Cardinals 13. Defensive spotlight: Jahlani Tavai has been on the best stretch of his career so far. More.
- Mike Reiss and Josh Weinfuss (ESPN) Mac Jones, Patriots use dominant second half to seal win over Cardinals.
- Tyler Sullivan & Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patriots-Cardinals takeaways: New England defense hounds Arizona without Kyler Murray to earn big win.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Week 14: What we learned from Patriots’ win over Cardinals on Monday night. 1. Depth wins for New England.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Monday Night Football: Patriots defense shines in 27-13 romp over Cardinals.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 14 grades: Patriots get ‘B’ for win over Cardinals, , Tom Brady’s Buccaneers get an ‘F’ for ugly loss.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: No frustration, Matt Patricia called a great game.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) How much should these NFL playoff hopefuls be panicking after Sunday?
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Week 14.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell.
VIEW FROM ARIZONA
- Seth Cox (Revenge of the Birds) Arizona Cardinals blown out in the second half by the New England Patriots.
- Jess Root (CardsWire) Kyler Murray injured in 27-13 loss to Patriots. Colt McCoy was sacked six times.
- Darren Urban (AZCardinals) QB Kyler Murray carted off field with knee injury in loss to Patriots.
- Seth Cox (Revenge of the Birds) Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots game thread: First half - Second half.
