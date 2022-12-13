 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 27 : 13 Cardinals

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 12/13/22 - Gritty over pretty: Defense, rookies rock 27-13 win in Arizona

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
/ new

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Daniel Ekuale sacks Colt McCoy
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Zack Cox gives us six takeaways from the depleted Patriots’ gritty win last night. 1. First quarter from hell. 2. Defense delivers.
  • Alex Barth has 9 takeaways from the Patriots surviving 27-13 in the desert. 1. Injuries piling up.
  • Mike Kadlick states the Patriots are a mess and shares five takeaways from the Patriots luck-filled win. 1. Bill Belichick is on the hot seat.
  • Nick Goss offers his Patriots-Cardinals takeaways: Pats jump into AFC playoff spot with 27-13 win
  • Khari Thompson talks up how Josh Uche and a resilient offense save the Patriots’ season.
  • Mark Daniels writes the 2022 Patriots have been frustrating. It hasn’t been easy. If Bill Belichick can fix this mess and make a run, he’ll look like a genius.
  • Karen Guregian spotlights rookie backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris who delivered in the clutch.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Rookie Rally: Young Patriots power crucial win over Cardinals.
  • Khari Thompson notes Dont’a Hightower can’t get enough of rookie Marcus Jones’ all-around game vs. Cardinals. /He’s such a blast to watch.
  • Matt Vautour says the Patriots aren’t a great football team, but they still might make playoffs.
  • Mike Reiss talks about the injuries that knocked Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker out of the game.
  • Dakota Randall notes Jack Jones provides an encouraging update on his injured knee.
  • Keagan Stiefel says there’s no excuse tor the concussion spotter to miss DeVante Parker’s head injury.
  • Nick O’Malley issues his Patriots report cards: A+ linebackers now have two pass rushers with 10-plus sacks.
  • Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from the Pats’ much needed win over the Cardinals.
  • Andy Hart’s Pats-Cards thumbs up, thumbs down: Rookie RBs score the win.
  • Dakota Randall notes Matt Patricia, Vance Joseph share post game embrace after drama-filled week. /Vance may have been proved right, but Pats still won the game.
  • Nick O’Malley shares a roundup of reaction from across the league to last night’s win. “The Patriots’ winning formula isn’t pretty. In fact, it’s downright ugly. But at least they’ve got a formula and a chance still at the playoffs.”
  • Alex Reimer (of all people) talks about why those reports from NFL insiders such as Greg Bedard, about Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots being in jeopardy are nuts.

NATIONAL NEWS

VIEW FROM ARIZONA

