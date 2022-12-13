Patriots vs. Cardinals snap counts: Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones is an ironman

The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 27-13 on Monday Night Football. The Patriots advance to 7-6 while the Cardinals fall to 4-9.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from the game to see how New England used its talent in the primetime matchup.

Offense

Total snaps: 59

QB Mac Jones* (59; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (59; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (59; 100%), C David Andrews* (59; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (59; 100%), RT Conor McDermott* (59; 100%), WR Nelson Agholor* (57; 97%), WR Tyquan Thornton* (52; 88%), WR Kendrick Bourne (42; 71%), TE Hunter Henry (39; 66%), RB Kevin Harris (29; 49%), TE Jonnu Smith* (28; 47%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (19; 32%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (13; 22%), CB/WR Marcus Jones (8; 14%), WR DeVante Parker* (6; 10%), WR Matthew Slater (2; 3%)

*denotes starter

Mac Jones and the entire offensive line went wire-to-wire once again this week. Conor McDermott, an addition from the New York Jets practice squad just three weeks ago, was given the start at right tackle over Yodny Cajuste.

Kevin Harris led the running back room in snaps with 29, which led to his first career touchdown. Pierre Strong Jr. also saw his first extended action with 19 snaps, and he also found pay dirt. Rhamondre Stevenson was limited to just 13 snaps as he was forced in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury.

Nelson Agholor took control of the wide receiver room as he played 57 of the possible 59 snaps. Tyquan Thornton was not far behind with 52 and Kendrick Bourne also managed 42. Marcus Jones continues to see a role on the offense as he played eight snaps.

The tight end splits were a lot closer this week as Hunter Henry played 39 snaps to Jonnu Smith’s 28. Henry ended up with three grabs to Smith’s zero.

Defense

Total snaps: 75

CB Jonathan Jones* (75; 100%), CB Marcus Jones (67; 89%), S Kyle Dugger* (64; 85%), S Devin McCourty* (64; 85%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (60; 80%), LB Matthew Judon* (54; 72%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (48; 64%), LB Josh Uche (48; 64%), CB Myles Bryant* (47; 63%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (41; 55%), DT Davon Godchaux* (39; 52%), S Adrian Phillips (38; 51%), DT Daniel Ekuale (38; 51%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (37; 49%), S Jabrill Peppers (31; 41%), LB Anfernee Jennings (22; 29%), LB Raekwon McMillan (19; 25%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (12; 16%), CB Jack Jones* (8; 11%), CB Shaun Wade (8; 11%), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (5; 7%)

*denotes starter

Deatrich Wise Jr. led the defensive front in snaps as he registered 48. Davon Godchaux was next in line with 39, while Daniel Ekuale earned 38 snaps and got his first sack of the season.

Ja’Whaun Bentley logged 60 snaps at linebacker and continues to have a solid year. Matthew Judon registered a sack and a half in his 54 snaps with Josh Uche also being disruptive in his 48 snaps; he had three sacks. Jahlani Tavai had one of the biggest plays in the game on a fourth-down pass break up and played 41 snaps. Raekwon McMillan only played 19 downs but was able to register a scoop and score. Jamie Collins Sr. was elevated from the practice squad for this game and played just five snaps on defense.

Jonathan Jones led all cornerbacks in snaps with 75, while Marcus Jones had to step up due to injuries and ended up playing 67 downs on defense. Myles Bryant also logged 47 from the slot. Jack Jones was forced to leave the game after just eight snaps with a knee issue.

Kyle Dugger and Devin McCourty had the most snaps at safety for New England and ended up playing they played 64 each. McCourty was forced to exit with an injury late in the game, but should be fine moving forward. Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers also continue to see sizable roles as they played 38 and 31 snaps, respectively.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 26

WR Matthew Slater (21; 81%), S Brenden Schooler (21; 81%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (21; 81%), LB Raekwon McMillan (16; 62%), LB Jahlani Tavai (19; 73%), S Jabrill Peppers (13; 50%), CB/KR/PR Marcus Jones (11; 42%), LS Joe Cardona (11; 42%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (11; 42%), P Michael Palardy (11; 42%), WR Raleigh Webb (11; 42%), S Adrian Phillips (10; 38%), K Nick Folk (10; 38%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (9; 35%), LB Anfernee Jennings (9; 35%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (9; 35%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (7; 27%), S Kyle Dugger (7; 27%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (6; 23%), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (6; 23%), G Cole Strange (5; 19%), G Michael Onwenu (5; 19%), OT Trent Brown (5; 19%), CB Jonathan Jones (5; 19%), OT Yodny Cajuste (5; 19%), OL James Ferentz (5; 19%), TE Hunter Henry (4; 15%), TE Jonnu Smith (4; 15%), CB Myles Bryant (4; 15%), DT Daniel Ekuale (4; 15%), S Devin McCourty (1; 4%)

Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell all played 21 snaps to lead the special teams unit. Michael Palardy had some really nice moments and some struggles punting the ball in his 11 snaps, whereas Nick Folk was perfect on the night in his 10.

Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste only played special teams in this game. Wilson Sr. logged 11 snaps and Cajuste was limited to just five.

Marcus Jones also added 11 snaps on the special teams unit as the primary kick and punt returner. This means he played 86 totals snaps between offense, defense, and special teams in this game — most on both teams.

“Fatigue is real, but I’m not winded,” he told reporters after the game. “Making sure my body is good and recovered and everything. Nobody in this league can play every down on each side, but the coaches definitely know when to put me out there and things like that.”

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OL Kody Russey

Bailey Zappe was not needed in this game as Mac Jones went the whole way. Kody Russey continues to not see snaps as a strict emergency option along the interior O-line.

Inactive

RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers, OT Isaiah Wynn, DT Sam Roberts, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Jalen Mills, S Joshuah Bledsoe

All three offensive players that were out the Patriots could have used. Damien Harris missed again due to a thigh injury; Jakobi Meyers was out with a head injury after a big hit last week against the Buffalo Bills; Isaiah Wynn missed his third straight game with a foot injury.

Defensively New England was missing one regular in cornerback Jalen Mills; he was out a second straight game with a groin issue. Sam Roberts and Joshuah Bledsoe were healthy scratches yet again, while Cameron McGrone was elevated from the practice squad but still a healthy inactive.