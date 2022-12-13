Patriots linebackers Jamie Collins, Cameron McGrone revert to practice squad following Week 14

New England Patriots linebackers Jamie Collins and Cameron McGrone have reverted to the practice squad after serving as standard elevations Monday night at State Farm Stadium.

The 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals marked the second call-up for the former and the first call-up for the latter this season.

Collins, 33, saw five snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams during the visit to Glendale. The Super Bowl XLIX champion was credited with one tackle on punt coverage. Signed to the New England practice squad to begin October, Collins stands in his fourth stint with the organization that selected him No. 52 overall in the 2013 NFL draft out of Southern Mississippi. His career includes 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, two touchdowns as well as 2015 Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

McGrone, 22, found himself among the inactives in the hours after being elevated to gameday status for the first time. The 2021 Patriots fifth-round draft choice spent his rookie season on the non-football injury list while working back from an ACL tear sustained as a redshirt sophomore at Michigan. McGrone signed to the practice squad at its formation in September after clearing waivers at the league’s 53-man deadline. He recorded 10 tackles during his initial NFL preseason action.

Back in the AFC playoff picture at 7-6, head coach Bill Belichick’s roster will practice at the University of Arizona leading up to next Sunday’s meeting with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The flexed-out kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium.