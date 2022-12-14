Fantasy Football Review: Unexpected names shine in Week 14

Week 14 of the fantasy football season featured some unexpected players have massive games. On the flip side, some big names struggled in their respective matchups.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 14 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

TE Evan Engram (39.2), QB Trevor Lawrence (33.42), WR Justin Jefferson (33.3), WR Jerry Jeudy (33.3), RB Jerick McKinnon (32.8), QB Jalen Hurts (30.38), RB Christian McCaffrey (29.3), WR Ja’Marr Chase (28.5), RB Miles Sanders (28.5), QB Jared Goff (26.1), QB Russell Wilson (25.58), QB Kirk Cousins (25.0)

It was a big week for quarterbacks and Trevor Lawrence led the way with a 33.42. Jalen Hurts continues to have a massive season as he put up a 30.38, whereas Jared Goff (26.1), Russell Wilson (25.58) and Kirk Cousins (25.0) also find themselves on this list.

Unexpectedly, Jerick McKinnon led all running backs with a 32.8. Christian McCaffrey also had a massive day with 29.3, whereas Miles Sanders made managers happy with a 28.5.

Justin Jefferson put up 33.3 even without scoring a touchdown: he had 223 receiving yards on 11 catches against Detroit. Jerry Jeudy had his first big game of the season with a 33.3 himself, with Ja’Marr Chase also having a good game and registering 28.5 fantasy points.

Evan Engram led all players in scoring this week: he had 39.2 fantasy points with two receiving scores at the tight end position.

Busted

DST Titans (-6.0), DST Vikings (-6.0), DST Buccaneers (-4.0), DST Giants (-2.0), WR Tee Higgins (0.0), WR D.J. Moore (0.6), QB Kyler Murray (0.66), QB Derek Carr (2.58), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (3.0), TE Mark Andrews (3.7), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (3.2), WR Jaylen Waddle (5.1), WR Amari Cooper (6.2), QB Tyler Huntley (6.62), WR Stefon Diggs (6.7), RB Saquon Barkley (6.8), RB D’Andre Swift (6.9), WR CeeDee Lamb (8.3), WR Mike Evans (8.4), RB Nick Chubb (8.4), RB Dalvin Cook (8.6), WR Christian Kirk (9.5)

Kyler Murray had just 0.66 points on Monday night, leaving the game with a knee injury on the third snap. Derek Carr was atrocious on Thursday Night Football as he only had a 2.58. Tyler Huntley had a 6.62 as he also left with an injury.

Rhamondre Stevenson got hurt as well and was limited to just 3.0 points. Travis Etienne Jr. had a bad day (3.2), while Saquon Barkley (6.8) and D’Andre Swift (6.9) were quiet as well. Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook were serviceable but let down managers as they had an 8.4 and 8.6 — well below expectation.

Tee Higgins had a 0.0 before exiting with a hamstring issue. D.J. Moore also dealt with an injury as he only had a 0.6. Jaylen Waddle and Amari Cooper were covered well in their matchups as they had a 5.1 and 6.2, respectively, while Stefon Diggs had his first really quiet day of the season with a 6.7. CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans continue to be very inconsistent as they put up an 8.3 and 8.4. Christian Kirk nearly avoided this list but had just 9.5 points.

Mark Andrews was a major disappointment as he was limited to just 3.7 points at the tight end position.

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings defenses were absolutely terrible as they netted a -6.0 each. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ was not much better (-4.0), with the New York Giants’ also struggling (-2.0).

Patriots Fantasy Recap

Similar to the rest of the league, a majority of the players that performed well were unexpected. The defense had a massive day and registered 19.0 points. Pierre Strong Jr. had a 17.0, while Nick Folk and Hunter Henry had 11.0 and 10.0 respectively, respectively.

Mac Jones had just 7.3 points as he did not throw any touchdown passes but did have an interception. DeVante Parker and Rhamondre Stevenson both left with injuries and had just 4.4 and 3.0.