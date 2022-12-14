New England Patriots links 12/14/22 - Fight to the depth: Short-handed Pats prep for Raiders

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: The Patriots offense was far from perfect, but they might’ve found a formula that works. /Always worth the read.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Prepping for the stretch drive, AFC playoff picture.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Targeting a No. 1 WR, looking ahead to the draft; More.
- Press Pass: Coaches discuss rookie class performance. (2.34 min. video)
- Locker room celebration following win over Cardinals. (1.24 min. video)
- Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones’ 3 most improbable completions Week 14. (40 sec. video)
- WEEI Patriots Monday (on a Tuesday): Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Biggest takeaways from the win over the Cardinals. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian explains why the Patriots are preparing for a war against the Raiders.
- Andrew Callahan’s Pats-Cards film review: Is Bill Belichick’s defense good enough to carry a playoff run?
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) The Morning After: Did Week 14 win change season outlook for Patriots?
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Matthew Judon’s biggest play wasn’t a sack. “But 20 unanswered points to turn a six-point deficit into a runaway victory is still an accomplishment in the NFL. And it all really started with a Matt Judon run stuff.” /Good read.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 14: “The larger truth is that in a have-to-have-it situation, the Pats just went on the road and grabbed a W where they were taking a knee in the opponents’ red zone with 2:00 to go.”
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The weather may have been cold in Foxborough, but the Pats warmed things up a little with a win in Arizona.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Cardinals Notebook: Defense, rookie rushers rise in Arizona.
- Steve Balestrieri issues his Patriots Week 14 Report Card.
- Tom E. Curran squints one eye shut against seeing any signs of improvement in the Patriots’ win vs. Cardinals.
- Eric Wilbur wants to know how the hell are the Patriots a playoff team? /They ignore the noise, bub.
- Zack Cox says rookie Marcus Jones’ emergence as a three-way weapon makes him the Patriots’ version of Deion Sanders. Jones played a game-high 86 snaps Monday night.
- Mike Reiss spotlights rookie RBs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. who stepped up when needed Monday.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Observations from a disjointed Patriots’ win in Arizona.
- Mark Daniels shares the Patriots pass protection stats: Poor tackle play continues to hurt Mac Jones.
- Khari Thompson points out Mac Jones has every right to rip his team when they need it. That’s his job.
- CBS Boston notes Matt Patricia downplays his interaction with Vance Joseph and explains the Patriots’ screen-heavy attack vs. Cardinals.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of social media: Week 14 Patriots vs Cardinals.
- Karen Guregian finds Mac Jones looking forward to his bout with former mentor Josh McDaniels.
- Mike Kadlick says Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh could be saving Bill Belichick’s job: New England’s scouting ace has done a superb job in the draft department, and it’s paying off.
- Michael Hurley writes how the NFL’s concussion spotter system failed DeVante Parker Monday night.
- Connor Zimmerlee (Patriots Country) Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri: Mac Jones a ‘winner’.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Peyton Manning reveals which NFL owner Bill Belichick ‘hated’.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph recap the action from the Pats Week 14 win at State Farm Stadium. (37 min.)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph and Clare talk all things Patriots on a victory Tuesday. (67 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Brian Barrett (The Ringer) Pats win in unimpressive fashion: A recap of the Patriots’ win over the Cardinals, the mistakes that almost cost them the game, and their upcoming schedule as they fight for a playoff spot.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Judon: I’m not our best pass rusher, Josh Uche is emerging as our best pass rusher.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 15: Six defenses under pressure; Jared Goff’s rise; Baker Mayfield’s future.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 14: Ten takeaways, Jared Goff believes in Lions, Eagles and 49ers keep rolling; More.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL panic meter: Are you serious, Raiders? Can Giants, Seahawks, Dolphins escape tailspin?
- Tyler Dragon (USA Today) Week 14 NFL coaching grades: Eagles, Lions, Chargers, Chiefs get high scores; Bucs, Raiders fail.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL playoff picture after Week 14: Eagles clinch first berth, Patriots move into wild-card spot.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL draft needs, news: What you need to know for all 32 teams.
- MMQB Staff (SI) 2023 NFL home and away schedule for every team.
- Josh Weinfuss (ESPN) Kyler Murray’s ACL tear and what it means for the Cardinals’ future.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL believes there were no fake injuries in Week 14.
