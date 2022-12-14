Patriots vs. Raiders: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Coming off a victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, the New England Patriots have decided to stay out west before traveling to Nevada for their next game. That contest will see them go up against a familiar opponent: the Las Vegas Raiders, coached by long-time Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

As opposed to his former club, which is entering the matchup with a 7-6 record, the McDaniels-led Raiders are below .500: at 5-8 they have already lost more games than in 2021, and are a long-shot to return to the playoffs.

Of course, the two teams’ records and postseason outlook are not the only stories surrounding this game: the several connections between the two organizations — starting with McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler — will be part of the pre-game narrative as well.

As always, we will have plenty of coverage online so in order not to miss any of our pre- and post-game analysis of the game, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.