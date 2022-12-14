Patriots vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson among four non-participants for New England

The New England Patriots began preparations for the Las Vegas Raiders at the University of Arizona on Wednesday — and with Christian Barmore on campus.

The sophomore defensive tackle had his 21-day return window open after being sent to injured reserve due to a knee injury midway through November. But four members of the active roster stayed sidelined for the first of three practices in Tucson.

New England’s list non-participants included running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver DeVante Parker, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and cornerback Jack Jones.

Here’s the initial prognosis ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

CB Jack Jones (knee)

Raiders

TBA

New England’s leader in rushing yards, receptions and scrimmage touchdowns, Stevenson departed twice against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night before being downgraded from questionable with an ankle injury. The 27-13 win at State Farm Stadium also saw the veteran Parker depart due to a concussion and the rookie Jones depart due to a knee issue. It was a matchup that Wynn was ruled out in advance of. The 2018 first-round offensive tackle has missed three consecutive games after sustaining a foot injury last month against the New York Jets.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf/back)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

Raiders

TBA

Harris’ thigh injury left him doubtful to play in Glendale despite partaking in pregame conditioning. The running back was joined among the Patriots’ inactives by fellow starters in Meyers and Mills. The latter has missed two games in a row because of a groin injury, while the former entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after going down in the end zone in the fourth quarter versus the Buffalo Bills to begin December. Yet a notable omission from the limited on Wednesday would be safety and captain Devin McCourty. The franchise All-Decade selection was evaluated for a head injury following a shoulder-related collision late Monday evening. He logged 85 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.