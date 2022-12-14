The New England Patriots held their first practice of the week at the University of Arizona on Wednesday, and the session saw the return of defensive tackle Christian Barmore. The team has therefore opened the 21-day window for the sophomore defender to be activated from injured reserve.

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Barmore saw action the Patriots’ first six games of the season. However, a knee injury suffered in an Oct. 16 win over the Cleveland Browns kept him out the next three games. There was hope for a return following New England’s Week 10 bye, but he was sent to injured reserve in mid-November after an apparent setback.

The move forced the 23-year-old to sit out at least four games, with a comeback first possible in Week 15. His return to practice on Wednesday shows that the Patriots did not waste any time to bring him back into the mix.

They now have 21 days to either activate Barmore to their active roster, or shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Through his six games this fall, Barmore registered 206 defensive snaps as well as 15 tackles and a sack. He also was credited with 10 additional quarterback pressured, according to Pro Football Focus.

Barmore’s return was not the only noteworthy development from the Patriots’ first practice of the week. The media window to start the session also saw the returns of cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and running back Damien Harris (thigh), even though their participation levels remain unspecified for now.

Meanwhile, running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (head), cornerback Jack Jones (knee) and wide receiver Isaiah Wynn (foot) were not spotted. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and punter Jake Bailey (back) — who himself is now eligible to return to practice off injured reserve — were seen as well but their statuses are also unknown for the time being.

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week at around 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.