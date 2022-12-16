As Matthew Judon continues to rack up sacks on the field, the Patriots’ star pass rusher is racking up the drug tests off the field. After setting a new career-high with 14.5 sacks this season, Judon has apparently set a career-high in drug tests as well.

“I think I’m around like 8-10 [drug tests] this year,” Judon said Thursday. “Years past I've never had more than like five or something like that. It is what it is.”

Judon has been vocal about the “randomness” of the tests on social media throughout the season. He again took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on Thursday, tweeting out the message from the league.

Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes pic.twitter.com/9bfYeoQH4O — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 15, 2022

“I had a whole bunch of drug tests in the last couple weeks. It is what it is... There’s nothing in my body, so we’re all right,” Judon said. “I don’t like it, but it really don’t matter, does it? Can’t do nothing. If I don’t take it, I’m going to get in trouble. So I’m just going to cry about it and take it.”

When asked if the league testing him over and over again can be seen as motivation, the pass rusher shut down the theory.

“Is it motivating? Hell no. That ain’t motivating,” Judon replied. “It’s just something that the NFL does and it’s random. I don’t think we have that many J names, so I guess mine gets called all the time.”

While all players must be tested once per season, each team is required to have 10 players tested each week during throughout the year. The drug testing agreement states players are randomly selected but a computer program used by an Independent Administrator.

As for Judon, the Patriots do have plenty of players with last names that start with J — let alone having four Joneses — meaning he must be drawing the short end of the stick.