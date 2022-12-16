New England Patriots links 12/16/22 - Patriots-Raiders: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Raiders latest Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Raiders: A three-step plan for the Patriots to get a win in Las Vegas. 1. How Belichick wins defensive chess match vs. McDaniels’ offense.
- Evan Lazar says Mac Jones is excited about playing with “Swiss-Army knife” rookie Marcus Jones.
- What they’re saying: Las Vegas Raiders.
- Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders.
- Press Conference transcript: Mac Jones.
- Press Conferences: David Andrews - Adrian Phillips - Mac Jones - Matthew Judon.
- One-on-One with Daniel Ekuale. (2.34 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: From Arizona to Las Vegas. (22 min. video)
- Belestrator: Las Vegas Raiders playmakers. (2.48 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Week 15 picks, Raiders preview, injury updates. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots victory in Vegas. 1. Let’s get two high. Two high safety sets are the defense of choice this week.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots vs Raiders: Nine thoughts ahead of Sunday’s showdown. 2) It’s sort of hard to believe we’re in Week 15 since, considering the lack of progress with the offense, it feels more like we’re in Week 5.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots vs. Raiders Week 15 preview: Players to watch, game prediction; More.
- Andrew Callahan considers how Josh McDaniels will attack Mac Jones.
- Nick O’Malley’s Pats-Raiders anti-analysis: A non-football breakdown of Sunday’s game. How Pat McAfee helped bust Raiders for exploiting rules loophole for kickers.
- Karen Guregian declares the Patriots have to kick their stupid penalty habit.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Raiders injury report: Joe Cardona snaps back; Pats top two options at wide receiver remain sidelined while in concussion protocol.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Can Hunter Henry revive the offense?
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon not happy with NFL following another “random” drug test.
- Khari Thompson says If the Patriots beat the Raiders, Bill Belichick will be one win away from major milestone: Getting a win in every NFL stadium.
- Chris Mason explains how from Hot Cheetos to NBA dreams, the Pats have formed alliances on their trip out west
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots will practice at the University of Arizona, before heading to Paradise, NV for their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots Mac Jones & Raiders Josh McDaniels: Separately struggling.
- Khari Thompson tells us what Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are saying about the Patriots.
- Chris Mason highlights Mac Jones as he discusses going from Josh McDaniels to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
- Mark Daniels profiles Patriots assistant DeMarcus Covington, one of the brightest coaches in NFL. /Shhh...
- Chris Mason’s Friday Patriots Mailbag: Could ex-Patriots Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels reunite with Raiders?
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Andy Hart talk all things Patriots heading into Week 15. (43 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss Christian Barmore’s potential return, Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels; Predictions for the game. (35 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee. /just in time.
- Albert Breer and Conor Orr (SI) NFL Week 15 Preview: Playoff-clinching scenarios, best games and predictions. Plus, can the much-improved Jaguars upset the Cowboys?
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) 10 questions for stretch run of NFL regular season: Tom Brady to extend playoff streak? Miami to salvage year?
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Is there really a blueprint for stopping the Dolphins? And if so, can the Bills use It?
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Could this year’s NFC South be the NFL’s all-time-worst division?
- Staff (ESPN) NFL Week 15 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats; More.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 15 NFL picks: Red-hot Lions beat Jets; Bills crush Dolphins; Bill Belichick tops Josh McDaniels 30-27.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 15 NFL game picks: Bills thwart Dolphins on Saturday night; Lions stay hot with road win over Jets; Raiders beat Patriots 22-20.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 picks: Bills destroy Dolphins, Titans upset Chargers, Jets and Giants both lose. Raiders win 26-23.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 15 NFL picks against the spread. Patriots win.
VIEW FROM LAS VEGAS
- Ray Aspuria (Silver and Black Pride) Raider’s Week 15 focus: Patriot games: Time to see if Josh McDaniels learned a thing or two and can lead Las Vegas past New England.
- Bill Williamson (Silver and Black Pride) Raiders-Patriots Week 15 preview: New England’s defense, the good and bad.
- Levi Edwards (Raiders) Josh McDaniels will coach against his ‘great mentor’ when the Patriots arrive this Sunday
- Case Keefer (LasVegasSun) Assessing McDaniels: Where coach has excelled and failed so far.
- Marcus Mosher (RaidersWire) Raiders HC Josh McDaniels criticized for not being aggressive enough.
- Levi Damien (RaidersWire) Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow designated for return from Raiders injured reserve.
- Marcus Mosher (RaidersWire) Raiders DE Maxx Crosby dominates matchup vs. top offensive tackle.
- Public Relations (Raiders) T-Pain to perform at halftime of Sunday’s Raiders-New England game.
