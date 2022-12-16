Patriots vs. Raiders Friday injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers among six questionable

The New England Patriots have ruled out three heading into Sunday’s meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn remained sidelined for the third and final practice on the University of Arizona campus. And after previously being limited this week, cornerback Jalen Mills joined them as a non-participant.

But another trio of recent absences returned Friday and reside among the active roster’s questionable.

Here are the rest of the game statuses for the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

Raiders

G Alex Bars (knee)

CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)

During New England’s 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Parker entered the NFL’s concussion protocol two catches in. The veteran wide receiver missed each practice since then in Tucson. The same would hold true for Wynn, whose most recent start arrived in November versus the New York Jets. The offensive tackle will now miss his fourth consecutive game due to a foot issue. As for Mills in the secondary, he will miss his third consecutive game due to a groin issue.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf/back)

CB Jack Jones (knee)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs (quad/hand)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique/wrist)

OT Jackson Barton (back)

DT Andrew Billings (fibula)

LB Denzel Perryman (hip)

Stevenson, Meyers and Jones all made their way back to Arizona Stadium on Friday as limited participants. The running back, wideout and corner stand among New England’s six questionable as a result. An ankle injury held the team leader in rushing yards, receptions and total touchdowns to 13 offensive snaps on Monday evening. And due to a knee injury, the fourth-round rookie in Jones was held to eight downs on defense. But the visit to State Farm Stadium went without Meyers. He was inactive after sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills to begin December.