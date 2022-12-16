Patriots release tackle Hunter Thedford from practice squad, opening spot for long snapper Tucker Addington

The New England Patriots’ impending addition of long snapper Tucker Addington to the practice squad became official on Friday.

To make room among the 16, the organization released converted offensive tackle Hunter Thedford, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Addington, 25, spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in October before visiting Foxborough for a free-agent workout that included an additional four long snappers. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Sam Houston State product played in 48 career games during his collegiate career and was selected by the Houston Gamblers in the sixth round of the 2022 USFL supplemental draft.

Thedford, 25, signed to New England’s practice squad in November after adding 30 pounds over the previous six months. The former tight end spent four years at Southern Methodist before transferring to Utah and going undrafted in 2020. Following a futures contract with the Detroit Lions, Thedford was selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the eighth round of March’s supplemental draft. Then listed at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, he caught 13 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown during the spring USFL campaign.

Incumbent Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, who began the week as a limited participant due to an ankle injury, has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.