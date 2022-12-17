Week 15 is upon us and as part of the action there will be three games on Saturday. The New England Patriots, who will take on the Las Vegas Raiders this week, are not among the teams participating but they will still keep a close eye on the outcomes.

So, with that said, let’s find out who Patriots fans should be cheering for. Welcome to this special Saturday edition of our Patriots Rooting Guide.

1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (10-3): Go Colts! While Indianapolis is still theoretically alive in the race for a wild card spot in the AFC, it is the team to pick. Why? Because an Indianapolis win would improve New England’s strength-of-victory tiebreaker — one that might just become relevant down the stretch. | NFL Network, fuboTV

4:30 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (9-4) at Cleveland Browns (5-8): Go Browns! There is a chance that the Patriots and Ravens end up competing for a wild card spot. Accordingly, rooting for Cleveland — a team ultimately unlikely to leap-frog New England in the standings — is the way to go. | NFL Network, fuboTV

8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3): Go Bills! While a Buffalo win would all but end the race for the AFC East and basically secure the team its third straight division title, it is still the preferred outcome from a Patriots perspective. A Dolphins loss, after all might allow New England to pull even and potentially even overtake the team in the standings further down the line. | NFL Network, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss the game, and to take a look at this story stream for all of our Patriots-Raiders coverage.

Also, for all the latest odds head over to DraftKings Sportsbook. Finally, let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff picks for today’s games: