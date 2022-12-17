Patriots activate defensive tackle Christian Barmore from injured reserve amid series of moves

The New England Patriots have activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore from injured reserve in advance of Sunday’s meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In additional roster movement, the organization has placed offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve and elevated linebacker Jamie Collins from the practice squad.

Barmore, 23, saw his 21-day return window open as the week of preparations began at the University of Arizona. The 2021 second-round draft choice out of Alabama had been placed on IR midway through November due to a knee injury that kept him sidelined since midway through October. Through his six appearances and three starts as an NFL sophomore, he stands with 15 tackles and one sack while being charted by Pro Football Focus for seven quarterback hurries and three quarterback hits.

Wynn, 27, had been ruled out on the final injury report after missing the previous three games due to a foot issue sustained against the New York Jets. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 draft will now miss the remainder of the regular season. Wynn has played 424 offensive snaps between right tackle, left tackle and left guard in his fifth-year option year. The Georgia product has appeared in nine games and made seven starts over that span.

Collins, 33, most recently served as a standard elevation last Monday night versus the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. The second of the year saw the veteran linebacker from Southern Mississippi log five downs on defense, six downs on special teams and one tackle on punt coverage. Signed to the practice squad as the calendar turned to October, Collins finds himself in his fourth stint with New England. A Super Bowl XLIX champion, the 2013 No. 52 overall pick’s career has featured 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

The Patriots downgraded running back Damien Harris from questionable to out on Saturday after also ruling out wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jalen Mills on Friday.

Kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.