The Week 15 Sunday slate features 11 matchups with six coming at 1 p.m. ET, four in the 4 p.m. ET window, and a primetime game at 8:20 p.m. ET.

At 1 p.m. ET the Dallas Cowboys (-4) will be in Florida facing off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (+4). The Cowboys have been dominant lately behind a stellar rushing attack and elite defense. They should be able to control time of possession and keep the ball out of Trevor Lawrence’s hands. If Jacksonville wins this game, it will because the second-year quarterback makes some special plays. Look for Dallas to have the edge here despite being on the road.

The New England Patriots (+2) will be on the road as they travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (-2) with kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mac Jones and the Patriots need a win in this game to help their chances at the playoffs. The offense looked good in the second half of last week’s contest and will look to build on that. The Raiders, on the other hand, are coming off an embarrassing loss and will look to bounce back. This could be a high-scoring affair that leads to a very close game.

The Sunday Night Football game features the New York Giants (+5) and the Washington Commanders (-5) at 8:20 p.m. ET. These two teams faced off back in Week 13 and they tied 20-20. It will be another close one behind two solid defenses and whoever can establish the run early on in the game will likely win the time of possession battle and control the game.

Who will prevail on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Derek Carr Over 0.5 Interceptions (-115): Derek Carr is not exactly the most cautious quarterback in the NFL and tends to make poor decisions. This will happen again as he will be facing heavy pressure from the New England pass rush. This will lead to one of his mental errors and he will force a ball into traffic to be intercepted.

Patriots Best Bet

New England Team Total Over 21.5 Points (-110): The Patriots offense has been up and down all season, but it had some positive moments in the second half of its most recent game. The unit is now facing a below-average Las Vegas defense that it should be able to score on. Look for New England to be in a high-scoring affair leading to them scoring at least 22 points.