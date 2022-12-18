After already ruling out multiple players, the New England Patriots have now received some positive injury news for their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is expected to play, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson also has a “good chance” to participate in the contest.

Meyers, 26, is the Patriots’ leading wide receiver and has caught 50 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games so far this year. However, he suffered a concussion on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills and only this week was cleared to return to practice.

Stevenson, 24, is the Patriots’ most productive offensive player this year. Touching the ball 222 times as a do-it-all option at the running back position, he leads the team with 1,127 yards from scrimmage as well as five touchdowns. An ankle injury suffered in Arizona on Monday night put his status against the Raiders in question, though.

Both Meyers and Stevenson are listed as questionable heading into Sunday. They are two of five players currently carrying this designation: offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf/back), cornerback Jack Jones (knee) and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) are also uncertain to play in the game.

While it remains to be seen who will and will not be ruled out for the game — inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff — the prospect of potentially getting both Meyers and Stevenson back is a positive development for the Patriots. That is especially true given that the team has already ruled out running back Damien Harris (thigh) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion).

Additionally, cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) will also be down for Sunday’s game. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) had originally been ruled out as well, but he has since been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the rest of the regular season as a result.

The Patriots’ game against the Raiders at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium will be kicked off at 4:05 p.m. ET.