In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off the 14th game of their 2022 regular season. Standing between them and an 8-6 record and return to the playoff picture are the Las Vegas Raiders as well as a significant injury situation.

As a look at the Patriots’ inactives shows, after all, the team will miss several core contributors yet again:

Patriots inactives

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Damien Harris

CB Jack Jones

CB Jalen Mills

WR DeVante Parker

DT Sam Roberts

Three of the Patriots’ six inactives were already known heading into Sunday. DeVante Parker (concussion) and Jalen Mills (groin) were both ruled out on Friday, with Damien Harris (thigh) joining the list on Saturday.

Joining them on the sidelines will be cornerback Jack Jones (knee) as well as healthy scratches Joshuah Bledsoe and Sam Roberts.

On the positive side, four players on the questionable lists have been cleared to play against Las Vegas. Jakobi Meyers will be back after a one-game absence due to a concussion, while Rhamondre Stevenson will also play despite suffering an ankle injury against Arizona on Monday. The same is true for offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle).

Raiders inactives

G Alex Bars

OT Jackson Barton

DT Andrew Billings

LB Tashawn Bower

DT Neil Farrell Jr.

G Netane Muti

CB Rock Ya-Sin

The biggest takeaways from the Raiders’ inactives list is who is not on it: running back Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) is good to go, as are recently activated wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.