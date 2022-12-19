It’s December 19. The Holiday Season is in full swing. For many of you, this is your last work week of the year, and it’s a short one at that. Or maybe you’re only there in body, having mentally checked out for the year back in November.

The bottom line is that this is time we should all focus on resting, recharging, and being merry and bright. I see absolutely no reason to dwell on what took place yesterday any more than we have to. If you want Xs and Ox analysis, look elsewhere. These Fan Notes are more in the tradition of Festivus, where I will be Airing Grievances.

If you’re still reading my Fan Notes at this point in the season, I’m incredibly grateful. I’m more than aware that I’ve basically been writing the same thing week-in and week-out since about mid-September and have never had to work harder to provide some analysis that doesn’t sound like I wrote this article in homeroom six minutes before the bell rang and teacher said to pass all papers to the front. But I’m not that talented of a writer, and the simple reality is that we’ve all been subjected to a Patriots team that has gone nowhere and exhibited zero growth all season, and you can only cover what you see. I am sorry about what you’ve been reading every week, but I’ve already stretched my mental thesaurus past its limit and I’m trying to figure out how I’m supposed to cover this team effectively for the next three games.

I’m also sorry we all have to keep watching these games, where even the wins don’t feel all that good and the losses just leave you shaking your head.

And it’s not that the 2022 Patriots are a bad team. Rooting for a bad team comes with the territory when you’re a fan. If you only stick around when the team is winning, you can get the hell out of here and not come back as far as I’m concerned. I’d feel so, so differently about these Patriots if they just didn’t have the talent to compete every week and were getting outplayed despite their best efforts. There are a number of NFL teams out there you can say that about.

What makes this team so painful to watch is that they are the polar opposite of every single Patriots squad that Bill Belichick has ever coached. The culture of the New England Patriots has been built on acquiring smart, savvy, lunchpail players who have high football IQs and prioritize team and winning over personal accolades. They pride themselves on playing strong, disciplined football, using a deep understanding of the fundamentals to scheme guys open, take advantage of opportunities, play situational football, and capitalize on the mistakes that opponents eventually make. It’s how they have been able to win countless games over the years, and what the haters refuse to acknowledge when they try to say that Tom Brady was a system QB or just lucky for 21 straight years. That’s Patriots football.

But this team? Zero fundamentals. Horrible communication. Different reads of the same play. Mistimed cadences. Straight up not knowing which play they’re running at the line. Repeated mental errors. Bad tackling. Running poorly-timed routes well short of the sticks. Missed blocking assignments. Inconsistency across the board. Lack of rhythm. Drive-killing penalties. Drive-extending penalties. There’s just basic Football 101 stuff that you shouldn’t even be seeing in preseason, let alone Week 15.

I mean did anyone ever think, at any point, that the Bill Belichick-led Special Teams unit would be so out of sync that they gave up a blocked punt because half of the punt team was facing the opposite way trying to make sure they were all on the same page when the ball was snapped?

I’ve completely lost count at this point of how many times I’ve labeled an embarrassingly bad sequence as the Patriots offense in a nutshell, but you can add another one to the list after a first and goal at the two yard line ended in a field goal because of incompletions, timeouts, and false starts. Not sure if that was the worst three-down sequence of the year — competition for that honor is stiff in 2022 — but it’s for sure up there. Two touchdowns on four plays were taken off the board because either the players didn’t know what was going or the coaches didn’t.

And what’s truly terrible about it all is that this is a very good defense, and if the offense was just competent — not good, competent — I’d be excited to see what they could do in the postseason.

I feel like this offense went to spend what they thought was a quiet weekend at the Armitage House in Upstate New York, only to get hypnotized and surgically removed from themselves and implanted into the body of a sputtering, inconsistent mess. But then every once in a while someone will snap a flash photo and they’ll be themselves again, just for the briefest of moments, and we’ll have a glimpse of what they’re capable of before Matt Patricia starts stirring the tea with the spoon and they go back down to The Sunken Place.

What’s going to be lost in this game is that Kyle Dugger somehow turned a quick screen into a pick-six. He was in the robber safety spot and somehow managed to jump a screen pass behind the line. The look of disbelief on Derek Carr’s face tells you everything you need to know about how impossible that is.