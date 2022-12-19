New England Patriots links 12/19/22 - Pats take themselves out behind the woodshed, Ol’ Yeller style

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots-Raiders stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the Patriots shocking loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. “What happened between the Patriots and Raiders defies all logic. It can’t be justified, and it’s certainly difficult to explain.”
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Raiders.
- From the NFL: Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson.
- Post Game Pressers: Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Rhamondre Stevenson - Kyle Dugger - Devin McCourty - David Andrews.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels writes how “On a night where little went right for the Pats offense, their 2 best players tried to make magic happen. Instead they shoulder the blame for a woeful unit that never looked right in the first place. Not in training camp. Not this season. Not on Sunday.”
- Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire) Instant analysis of Patriots’ embarrassing 30-24 loss to Raiders. “Just when you start thinking it couldn’t get any worse, the Patriots suffered their most humiliating defeat of the season at the hands of the hapless Raiders.”
- Alex Barth gives us eight takeaways from the disaster in the desert. 1. I mean, come on...
- Justin Leger shares his Pats-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly loss. 1. Self-inflicted wounds prove costly, again.
- Nick Goss explains how the NFL screwed up the review of that late Raiders touchdown. “Clear and obvious” his toe was out of bounds.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Shock ‘n awful: Patriots lose to Raiders on one of dumbest plays in NFL history.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots offense stumbles (again) in gut-wrenching loss.
- Chris Mason points out that while Patriots players shoulder the blame, bad coaching is really what’s costing them.
- Phil Perry notes Jakobi Meyers took the blame for Sunday’s inexplicable loss but his teammates were quick to come to his defense.
- Alex Barth answers the biggest questions about the Patriots’ final fatal play.
- Zack Cox details how Hunter Henry being poked in the eye led to the weird goal-line play calling.
- Mark Daniels tells us what Bill Belichick told the Patriots after Sunday’s devastating loss.
- Matt Vautour recaps everything Mac Jones said about last night’s ’ wild loss to Raiders ‘It stings’
- Mike Reiss hears from the players that the laterals vs. Raiders were improvised; ‘have to be smarter’.
- Dakota Randall says it’s not looking good for the Patriots, but they still control their own destiny for a spot in the NFL playoffs. Likely? No. Possible? Yes.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Max Chadwick (PFF) NFL Week 15 game recap: Las Vegas Raiders 30, New England Patriots 24. Defensive spotlight: Josh Uche is one of the hottest defenders in the league right now.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper. “it’s not just the one play. New England’s offense was a disappointment for most of the game.”
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Jakobi Meyers thought he saw an open Mac Jones on final play: I was trying to be a hero, I guess.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Raiders stun New England after ridiculous Patriots mistake on frantic final play.
- Conor Orr (SI) We will never stop watching the Patriots’ all-time situational football gaffe; It is truly confounding that this happened on a Bill Belichick–coached team.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 15 performances: You won’t believe the plays by Jerick McKinnon and Rayshawn Jenkins; Plus, Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn breaks out of Justin Jefferson’s shadow, and Davis Mills delivers a strong performance for the Texans.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 15: Chandler Jones’ winning play echoes the immaculate reception, 50 years later
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 15: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. A wild finish leaves plenty of questions for Patriots.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 15 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. “An absolute gut-wrenching way to lose the game. This wasn’t a performance worthy of a playoff contender.”
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 grades: Patriots get a ‘D’ for shocking loss to Raiders.
- Ben Morse (CNN) Las Vegas Raiders stun New England Patriots on bizarre final play. /Yep right up there in the national headlines with Jan. 6th and some brutal condo murders.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 overreactions and reality checks: Bengals No. 1 seed? Jaguars South champs?
- Jay Rigdon (Awful Announcing) Controversial touchdown shows need for better sideline angles: How is this still a possible issue? The NFL generates an impossible amount of revenue every year.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Walt Anderson: No “clear and obvious” evidence to overturn late Raiders touchdown. “the available angle looked pretty clear to me.” /I’ll believe this overturned TD and Hunter Henry’s overturned TD were mistakes, once one of these replay errors goes in the Pats favor.
