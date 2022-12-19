 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 12/19/22 - Pats take themselves out behind the woodshed, Ol’ Yeller style

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
A series of unfortunate events
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mark Daniels writes how “On a night where little went right for the Pats offense, their 2 best players tried to make magic happen. Instead they shoulder the blame for a woeful unit that never looked right in the first place. Not in training camp. Not this season. Not on Sunday.”
  • Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire) Instant analysis of Patriots’ embarrassing 30-24 loss to Raiders. “Just when you start thinking it couldn’t get any worse, the Patriots suffered their most humiliating defeat of the season at the hands of the hapless Raiders.”
  • Alex Barth gives us eight takeaways from the disaster in the desert. 1. I mean, come on...
  • Justin Leger shares his Pats-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly loss. 1. Self-inflicted wounds prove costly, again.
  • Nick Goss explains how the NFL screwed up the review of that late Raiders touchdown. “Clear and obvious” his toe was out of bounds.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Shock ‘n awful: Patriots lose to Raiders on one of dumbest plays in NFL history.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots offense stumbles (again) in gut-wrenching loss.
  • Chris Mason points out that while Patriots players shoulder the blame, bad coaching is really what’s costing them.
  • Phil Perry notes Jakobi Meyers took the blame for Sunday’s inexplicable loss but his teammates were quick to come to his defense.
  • Alex Barth answers the biggest questions about the Patriots’ final fatal play.
  • Zack Cox details how Hunter Henry being poked in the eye led to the weird goal-line play calling.
  • Mark Daniels tells us what Bill Belichick told the Patriots after Sunday’s devastating loss.
  • Matt Vautour recaps everything Mac Jones said about last night’s ’ wild loss to Raiders ‘It stings’
  • Mike Reiss hears from the players that the laterals vs. Raiders were improvised; ‘have to be smarter’.
  • Dakota Randall says it’s not looking good for the Patriots, but they still control their own destiny for a spot in the NFL playoffs. Likely? No. Possible? Yes.
NATIONAL NEWS

  • Max Chadwick (PFF) NFL Week 15 game recap: Las Vegas Raiders 30, New England Patriots 24. Defensive spotlight: Josh Uche is one of the hottest defenders in the league right now.
  • Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper. “it’s not just the one play. New England’s offense was a disappointment for most of the game.”
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Jakobi Meyers thought he saw an open Mac Jones on final play: I was trying to be a hero, I guess.
  • Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Raiders stun New England after ridiculous Patriots mistake on frantic final play.
  • Conor Orr (SI) We will never stop watching the Patriots’ all-time situational football gaffe; It is truly confounding that this happened on a Bill Belichick–coached team.
  • MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 15 performances: You won’t believe the plays by Jerick McKinnon and Rayshawn Jenkins; Plus, Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn breaks out of Justin Jefferson’s shadow, and Davis Mills delivers a strong performance for the Texans.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 15: Chandler Jones’ winning play echoes the immaculate reception, 50 years later
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 15: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. A wild finish leaves plenty of questions for Patriots.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 15 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. “An absolute gut-wrenching way to lose the game. This wasn’t a performance worthy of a playoff contender.”
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 grades: Patriots get a ‘D’ for shocking loss to Raiders.
  • Ben Morse (CNN) Las Vegas Raiders stun New England Patriots on bizarre final play. /Yep right up there in the national headlines with Jan. 6th and some brutal condo murders.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 overreactions and reality checks: Bengals No. 1 seed? Jaguars South champs?
  • Jay Rigdon (Awful Announcing) Controversial touchdown shows need for better sideline angles: How is this still a possible issue? The NFL generates an impossible amount of revenue every year.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Walt Anderson: No “clear and obvious” evidence to overturn late Raiders touchdown. “the available angle looked pretty clear to me.” /I’ll believe this overturned TD and Hunter Henry’s overturned TD were mistakes, once one of these replay errors goes in the Pats favor.
  • Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) Momentum building among some teams to extend NFL trade deadline as soon as 2023.

