Patriots vs. Raiders snap counts: Tyquan Thornton leads the wide receivers in snaps

The New England Patriots lost and absolute heartbreaker to the Las Vegas Raiders, falling 30-24 on the final play of the game. The Patriots fall are now 7-7 after the loss and their playoff hopes have taken a massive hit.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from the game to see how New England used its talent in the loss.

Offense

Total snaps: 65

QB Mac Jones* (65; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (65; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (65; 100%), C David Andrews* (65; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (65; 100%), RT Conor McDermott* (65; 100%), WR Tyquan Thornton* (60; 92%), WR Nelson Agholor* (54; 83%), TE Hunter Henry (52; 80%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (43; 66%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (40; 62%), TE Jonnu Smith* (38; 58%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (17; 26%), WR Kendrick Bourne (11, 17%), RB Kevin Harris* (7; 11%), CB/WR Marcus Jones (2; 3%), OT Yodny Cajuste (1; 2%)

*denotes starter

For the third straight week it was Mac Jones and the entire offensive line who played all 65 snaps. Conor McDermott continues to be the every-down right tackle despite Yodny Cajuste being active again.

Rhamondre Stevenson led all running backs with 43 snaps and was complimented by 17 Pierre Strong Jr. reps. Kevin Harris was also able to net seven snaps of his own.

Tyquan Thornton led all Patriots wide receivers in snaps this week with 60. Nelson Agholor was not far behind with 54 plays. Jakobi Meyers was questionable coming into the game but was still able to see 40 snaps. Kendrick Bourne saw a heavy decrease in snaps as he had just 11 in this game.

Hunter Henry left the game with an eye injury at one point but was still able to play 52 snaps. Jonnu Smith had a few catches early on in his 38 downs.

Defense

Total snaps: 68

CB Marcus Jones* (68; 100%), CB Jonathan Jones* (68; 100%), S Devin McCourty* (68; 100%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (62; 91%), S Kyle Dugger* (57; 84%), LB Matthew Judon* (52; 76%), S Adrian Phillips (43; 63%), CB Myles Bryant (43; 63%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (36; 53%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (35; 51%), DT Christian Barmore (33; 49%), DT Davon Godchaux* (33; 49%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (31; 46%), LB Josh Uche (30; 44%), DT Daniel Ekuale (29; 43%), LB Anfernee Jennings (17; 25%), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (14; 21%), S Jabrill Peppers* (11, 16%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (10; 15%), LB Raekwon McMillan (7; 10%)

*denotes starter

It was a lot of rotating on the Patriots defense line as Deatrich Wise Jr. led the way but still played just 36 snaps. Christian Barmore was able to play 33 in his return to game action. Daniel Ekuale continues to see more and more action as he was up to 29 snaps in this game.

Ja’Whaun Bentley led all linebackers with 62 snaps and was all over the field on Sunday. Matthew Judon was somewhat quiet in his 52 reps while Josh Uche impressed off the edge in his 30. Jamie Collins Sr. also saw a larger role: the practice squad elevation played 14 downs.

The Patriots were thin at cornerback which led to Marcus and Jonathan Jones each playing all 68 snaps. Myles Bryant also saw a lot of action with 43 snaps.

Devin McCourty led the safety room as he played all 68 snaps in this game. Kyle Dugger had a pick-six in his 57 downs. Adrian Phillips also saw his largest role over the past few weeks with 43 snaps.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 32

WR Matthew Slater (28; 88%), S Brenden Schooler (26; 81%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (26; 81%), S Jabrill Peppers (24; 75%), LB Jahlani Tavai (23; 72%), LB Raekwon McMillan (22; 69%), CB/KR/PR Marcus Jones (18; 56%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (18; 56%), WR Raleigh Webb (16; 50%) RB Pierre Strong Jr. (13; 41%), S Kyle Dugger (11; 34%), LB Anfernee Jennings (11; 34%), CB Jonathan Jones (10; 31%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (10; 31%), K Nick Folk (10; 31%), P Michael Palardy (10; 31%), LS Joe Cardona (10; 31%), S Adrian Phillips (9; 28%), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (9; 28%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (8; 25%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (6; 19%), TE Hunter Henry (5; 16%), G Cole Strange (4; 12%), OT Conor McDermott (4; 12%), G Michael Onwenu (4; 12%), OT Trent Brown (4; 12%), CB Myles Bryant (4; 12%), DT Daniel Ekuale (4; 12%), OL James Ferentz (4; 12%)

The special teams unit hurt New England on Sunday. Matthew Slater saw the most action with 28 snaps, followed by rookie Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell (26 each). Next. down the line is Jabrill Peppers: one of his 24 downs which led to a punt being blocked when he was not ready at the snap.

Nick Folk and Michael Palardy each played 10 snaps. Folk made all of his field goals but struggled on kickoffs. Palardy has been disappointing in his Patriots tenure as he continues to be inconsistent.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, CB Shaun Wade, OL Kody Russey

Bailey Zappe was not needed in this game as Mac Jones went the whole way. Kody Russey continues to not see snaps as a strict emergency option along the interior O-line. Shaun Wade was active but was not trusted to play at all.

Inactive

S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, CB Jack Jones, CB Jalen Mills, WR DeVante Parker, DT Sam Roberts

Both sides of the ball continue to be without important players. Damien Harris has had a disaster season when it comes to injuries and continues to miss time with a thigh problem. DeVante Parker’s playmaking was missed on the outside as he is still dealing with a concussion sustained in Week 14 against Arizona.

The secondary was decent in this game, but Jalen Mills and Jack Jones were definitely missed late when the team looked tired. Sam Roberts and Joshuah Bledsoe continue to be healthy scratches.