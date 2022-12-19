Patriots veteran Jamie Collins reverts to practice squad following third elevation of season

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday afternoon after serving as a standard elevation against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 30-24 loss at Allegiant Stadium marked his third and final call-up of the regular season under the NFL’s addendum. The next would require a 53-man roster transaction.

Collins, 33, played 14 snaps on defense and nine snaps on special teams as Sunday’s last-second stunner dropped the Patriots to a 7-7 record. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Southern Mississippi product notched one solo tackle on a punt return by slot receiver Hunter Renfrow prior to halftime.

Signed to New England’s practice squad as the calendar turned to October, Collins stands in his fourth stint with the organization that selected him No. 52 overall in the 2013 draft. The former Pro Bowler, All-Pro and Super Bowl XLIX champion has started 105 of his 125 career games. A total of 708 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 19 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and two touchdowns have been recorded over that span.

Collins, who has also been a member of the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, was previously elevated against the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals this campaign. His latest reversion brings the practice squad back to capacity.

The 10-4 Cincinnati Bengals visit Gillette Stadium next Saturday for a 1 p.m. ET Christmas Eve kickoff.