The Los Angeles Rams (+7.5) will travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers (-7.5). With things tightening up in the wild card race, the Packers need to pretty much win out to have a shot at getting in.

Los Angeles comes into this game with some juice as Baker Mayfield has sparked this team. He led them to a comeback win on primetime after having the playbook with his new team for less than 48 hours. They will need some more magic tonight as they go into a hostile Lambeau Field. A key to this game will be getting running back Cam Akers going; if he can be productive on the ground this offense can move the ball.

The Rams defense is still an impressive unit even without Aaron Donald. They have a world-class linebacker in Bobby Wagner who is still a tackling machine. They also have a very talented secondary that features All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Look for the unit to be the reason things stay close.

Aaron Rodgers will lead a Packers offense that has struggled all season. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion both figure to see a boatload of touches in this game, while Christian Watson will also be a big part of the game plan as he is emerging as an impressive weapon on the outside.

Green Bay’s defense is similar to the Rams’ and is also a unit that has some great players. Kenny Clark will be a big part of trying to stop the L.A. rushing attack and they will also rely on an experienced secondary to stop any sort of Mayfield magic. Look for this game to be low-scoring behind two solid defenses.

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105): Jones is going to touch the ball a ton in this game and that means red zone work. He is the Packers’ best offensive playmaker, and he can hurt the Rams on the ground and as a receiver. Look for him to find the end zone possibly more than once in this matchup.