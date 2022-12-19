Week 15 of the NFL season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Green Bay Packers play host to the reigning world champion Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. What does the NFC matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8): Go Packers! This has everything to do with an eye on the future. The Patriots own the Rams’ fourth-round selection in next year’s draft from the Sony Michel trade. Accordingly, every additional L.A. loss will help improve the position of that pick when all is said and done. | ESPN, ABC, fuboTV

