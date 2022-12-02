Patriots vs. Bills snap counts: Offensive line goes wire-to-wire despite obvious limitations

The New England Patriots were defeated by the Buffalo Bills by a score of 24-10 on Thursday night. The Patriots fall to 6-6 while the Bills move on to 9-3.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from the game to see how New England used its talent in the primetime matchup.

Offense

Total snaps: 54

QB Mac Jones* (54; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (54; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (54; 100%), C David Andrews* (54; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (54; 100%), RT Conor McDermott* (54; 100%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson* (53; 98%), WR DeVante Parker* (47; 87%), TE Hunter Henry* (47; 87%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (31, 57%), WR Nelson Agholor (30; 56%), WR Tyquan Thornton* (21; 39%), WR Kendrick Bourne (20; 37%), TE Jonnu Smith (17; 31%), CB/WR Marcus Jones (3; 6%), RB Kevin Harris (1; 2%)

*denotes starter

Mac Jones and the entire offensive line logged all 54 snaps. This includes left tackle Trent Brown, who came into the game sick and did not even participate in warmups; he was clearly limited during the game. Additionally, David Andrews is still fighting through a thigh issue, while Conor McDermott was signed off the New York Jets practice squad less than two weeks ago.

With Damien Harris inactive, Rhamondre Stevenson saw 53 of the snaps at running back but did not have an overly productive game. Kevin Harris got one snap and got stuffed on his only attempt.

DeVante Parker led the wide receiver room with 47 snaps. Jakobi Meyers was next with 31 and Nelson Agholor was right behind him with 30. None of the normal receivers did much in this game. It was Marcus Jones, who is usually a cornerback and kick returner, who had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on his three snaps.

Hunter Henry was the primary tight end as usual, logging 47 snaps. Jonnu Smith continues to see a limited role and had just 17.

Defense

Total snaps: 75

S Devin McCourty* (75; 100%), WR Jonathan Jones* (75; 100%), S Kyle Dugger* (74; 99%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (65; 87%), LB Matthew Judon* (60, 80%), CB Jack Jones (57; 76%), DT Davon Godchaux* (55, 73%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (54; 72%); DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (45; 60%), DT Daniel Ekuale (40; 53%), S Adrian Phillips* (35; 47%), CB Marcus Jones* (34; 45%), CB Myles Bryant* (34; 45%), LB Josh Uche (32; 43%), S Jabrill Peppers (28; 37%), LB Jahlani Tavai (20; 27%), LB Anfernee Jennings (18; 24%), LB Raekwon McMillan (14; 19%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (10; 13%),

*denotes starter

Davon Godchaux led the defensive line in snaps with 55 as the Bills were consistently in running situations. Deatrich Wise Jr. was right behind him with 54 but could not get home to the quarterback. Daniel Ekuale saw an increased role with Carl Davis out and played 40 snaps, making a pair of tackles.

Ja’Whaun Bentley led the linebacker room with 65 snaps and at times had the responsibility of spying Josh Allen. Matthew Judon had 60 snaps and went his second game in a row without a sack. Josh Uche played 32 and had a nice game rushing the passer, forcing a fumble in the second quarter. Jahlani Tavai surprisingly only played 20 snaps after his contract extension, while potential spy Mack Wilson took the field just 10 times.

Jonathan Jones played all 75 snaps at cornerback and had a tough time against Stefon Diggs. Jack Jones saw an increased role with Jalen Mills out and played 57 downs. Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant each started the game, and both played 34 snaps in the secondary.

Devin McCourty led the safety room in snaps as usual as he played all 75 in his 200th career start for the Patriots. Kyle Dugger missed just one snap all night as he played 74, whereas Adrian Phillips continues to not play as much, only logging 35 plays.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 24

WR Matthew Slater (21; 88%), S Brenden Schooler (21; 88%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (19; 79%), LB Jahlani Tavai (17; 71%), LB Raekwon McMillan (17; 71%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (15; 62%), S Adrian Phillips (13; 54%), S Jabrill Peppers (12; 50%), CB/KR/PR Marcus Jones (10; 42%), LB Anfernee Jennings (10; 42%), WR Raleigh Webb (10; 42%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (9; 38%), P Michael Palardy (9; 38%), LS Joe Cardona (9; 38%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (8; 33%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (7; 29%), TE Jonnu Smith (5; 21%), CB Jonathan Jones (5; 21%), CB Myles Bryant (5; 21%), S Kyle Dugger (4; 17%), CB Jack Jones (4; 17%), DT Daniel Ekuale (4; 17%), K Nick Folk (4; 17%), DT Sam Roberts (4; 17%), G Cole Strange (3; 12%), OT Conor McDermott (3; 12%), G Michael Onwenu (3; 12%), OT Trent Brown (3; 12%), OL Bill Murray (3; 12%), OL James Ferentz (3; 12%), K Tristan Vizcaino (2; 8%), WR DeVante Parker (1; 4%), WR Kendrick Bourne (1; 4%)

Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler led the special teams unit in snaps yet again with 21 snaps; Phillips also saw a larger role in this aspect of the game with 13 snaps.

Pierre Strong Jr. managed to get on the field for nine snaps after his costly penalty last week. Tristan Vizcaino handled some kickoff duties and drew two snaps as he was elevated from the practice squad.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OL Kody Russey

Bailey Zappe was not needed in this game as Jones went the whole way. Kody Russey continues to not see snaps even with the offensive line being a mess.

Inactive

RB Damien Harris, OT Isaiah Wynn, OT Yodny Cajuste, DT Carl Davis, CB Jalen Mills, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Damien Harris just can’t stay healthy this season as he was forced to miss with a thigh injury. New England was also down two linemen in Isaiah Wynn (foot) and Yodny Cajuste (calf) which directly contributed to the issues up front.

Carl Davis missed his first game of the season, which may have hurt the Patriots’ run defense at times. Jalen Mills also missed this game — just like last year's playoff contest in Buffalo — and it clearly had an effect on the play in the secondary. Shaun Wade and Joshuah Bledsoe remain as the usual healthy scratches on the inactive list.