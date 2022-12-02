New England Patriots links 12/02/22 - Beatings will continue until morale improves

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Bills at Patriots. Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap; Josh Uche has second multi-sack game of the 2022 season; More.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways. 2. On the offensive coaching: Patriots’ quick-game passing plan backfires, play sequencing still an issue, and repeat pays that better defenses sniff out.
- Mike Dussault gives us five big-picture key takeaways from the Patriots loss. 2. Pats defense has no early answers.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Bills.
- Press Conference (Today): Bill Belichick.
- Post Game Pressers: Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - Devin McCourty - Bill Belichick - Rhamondre Stevenson - David Andrews.
- Mark Daniels writes the experiment failed: The Patriots offense isn’t good enough. Mac Jones is regressing. The Patriots need a true offensive play caller. /D. all of the above.
- Mike Kadlick gives us five takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Bills. 1. The Patriots don’t have what it takes to compete atop the AFC.
- Alex Barth shares seven takeaways from a 24-10 loss that had too many missed opportunities. 1. Inability to create sustained drives.
- Mark Daniels picks out 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills. 1. The Patriots offense was atrocious.
- Justin Leger’s Pats-Bills takeaways: Pats offense crashes back down to earth.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The cold hard truth as the Patriots lose to the Bills in Foxborough. “it would appear that the experiment being made with the offensive coaching is just not working.” /Understatement.
- Mike Reiss highlights Mac Jones letting out his frustrations over the team’s offensive struggles Thursday night.
- Phil Perry finds frustration evident in the Patriots locker room after dud vs. Bills.
- Matt Dolloff says coaching hit rock-bottom for the offense in last night’s lifeless loss.
- Phil Perry wonders if the players are getting the offensive coaching they need.
- Nick Goss posts the highlight of Marcus Jones showing off blazing speed on the first TD of the game. /Hey, I have to post something enjoyable from last night.
- Staff (PFF) NFL Week 13 game recap: Buffalo Bills 24, New England Patriots 10. Defensive spotlight: Even in a losing effort, Patriots EDGE Josh Uche was Thursday night’s standout defender.
- Cody Benjamin & Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Bills takeaways: Why the Patriots lost: A week after teasing an offensive revival against Minnesota, the offense fell back to Earth — and perhaps even into the Earth, like in a grave.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Week 13: What we learned from Bills’ win over Patriots on Thursday night. 2. Patriots offense once again hits the skids. 4. Marcus Jones ... wide receiver?
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Patriots’ offense is still broken under new coaching and searching for answers.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss: ‘Just kind of let my emotions get to me’.
- Brian Barrett (The Ringer) James White on a rough night for the Pats, potential friction between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia, Devin McCourty’s Patriots career, and more
- Doug Kyed (PFF) News Mailbag: Top free-agent WRs, Tom Brady and the Patriots, Rams’ historic collapse and more.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2023 NFL free agent rankings: Top 25 players set to enter free agency. No. 9 Jakobi Meyers
- Sam Monson (PFF) Every current NFL playoff team’s biggest strength and weakness. No Pats.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season: Coaches with most to prove down the stretch. Belichick not included.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 13 NFL picks against the spread.
