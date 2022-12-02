Tristan Vizcaino, Bill Murray revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 13 elevations

After serving as standard elevations against the Buffalo Bills, kicker Tristan Vizcaino and guard Bill Murray reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Friday.

In the 24-10 loss at Gillette Stadium, both made their post-preseason debuts for the organization on special teams.

Vizcaino, 26, took on the role of kickoff specialist Thursday night with incumbent kicker Nick Folk handling two field goals, one extra point and an onside attempt. The University of Washington product’s kickoffs traveled 58 yards and 55 yards and were returned to the Buffalo 18 and 25, respectively. Originally signed following a tryout at mandatory minicamp, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Vizcaino rejoined the Patriots for his third stint on the practice squad last month after going 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points for the Arizona Cardinals. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Murray, 25, logged his third and final standard elevation of the regular season against the Bills amid attrition on the offensive line. After previously staying in uniform on the sideline versus the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, the converted defensive tackle saw three snaps as a blocker on the field-goal and PAT unit in the AFC East matchup. Murray, listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, spent the duration of his initial two NFL campaigns on New England’s practice squad after arriving out of William & Mary as part of the 2020 undrafted class.

One opening remains on the practice squad following the reversions.

Up next for the 6-6 Patriots is a visit with the 4-8 Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 12. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium is set 8:15 p.m. ET.