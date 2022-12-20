Fantasy Football Review: Rhamondre Stevenson among several big performers in Week 15

Week 15 was the first week of the fantasy football playoffs and it saw several players have big-time performances. On the flip side, some big names struggled in their respective matchups and may have gotten your squad eliminated.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 15 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

QB Josh Allen (35.86), WR Zay Jones (34.9), QB Jalen Hurts (34.7), RB Jerick McKinnon (34.2), QB Patrick Mahomes (32.74), QB Kirk Cousins (32.4), WR K.J. Osborn (31.7), WR Justin Jefferson (30.3), WR A.J. Brown (27.1), RB Dalvin Cook (27.0), QB Trevor Lawrence (26.82), RB Derrick Henry (26.3), WR Russell Gage (25.9), RB Christian McCaffrey (25.8), TE George Kittle (25.3)

The star quarterbacks showed up to play as Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes all exceeded 30 fantasy points. Kirk Cousins also delivered a massive game in the comeback win that led to a 32.4. Trevor Lawrence impressed with a 26.82.

Jerick McKinnon continues to play good football (34.2), while Dalvin Cook had a 27.0 behind a big receiving day. Derrick Henry (26.3) and Christin McCaffrey (25.8) each showed why they were first-round picks in virtually all fantasy drafts.

Zay Jones led receivers with a 34.9 as he had three receiving touchdowns. K.J. Osborn and Justin Jefferson both had over 30 fantasy points as they were all over the field for the Vikings. A.J. Brown delivered a 27.1 and was getting open whenever he wanted. Russell Gage finds himself on this list for the second time this season with a 25.9.

George Kittle (25.3) finally had a massive fantasy day and had two touchdowns on Thursday night.

Busted

DST Bills (-2.0), DST Jets (-1.0), DST Texans (-1.0), TE Pat Freiermuth (0.0), RB D’Onta Foreman (0.9), RB Miles Sanders (1.9), TE Greg Dulcich (2.1), RB Zonovan Knight (2.3), RB Jonathan Taylor (2.3), TE Dalton Schultz (3.5), WR Brandon Aiyuk (3.9), RB Antonio Gibson (4.7), QB Tyler Huntley (5.02), TE David Njoku (5.8), WR Marquise Brown (5.9), TE Mark Andrews (6.1), WR Davante Adams (6.8), WR Chris Olave (8.3), TE T.J. Hockenson (8.3), RB Isiah Pacheco (8.7), WR Amari Cooper (9.8), QB Daniel Jones (9.9), RB Nick Chubb (9.9)

Tyler Huntley (5.02) had his second bad week in a row. Daniel Jones also struggled with a 9.9 on Sunday Night Football.

D’Onta Forman was a massive fantasy dud behind just nine rushing yards resulting in 0.9 points. Miles Sanders (1.9) was terrible and fumbled, while Zonovan Knight (2.3) was a bust as well and let down a lot of owners who spot-started him this week. Jonathan Taylor had only 2.3 but got injured. Antonio Gibson and Isiah Pacheco each disappointed with, 4.7 and 8.7, respectively, while Nick Chubb had just 9.9 points.

Brandon Aiyuk put up 3.9 points on just two catches. Marquise Brown was also very quiet with his 5.9, but the biggest disappointment on this list might just be Davante Adams: he had just 6.8 while going up against the New England Patriots defense. Chris Olave and Amari Cooper had 8.3 and 9.8 points in what were letdown games.

Pat Freiermuth had 0.0 points as he failed to catch a pass. Greg Dulcich was not much better as he had a 2.1 on one catch. Dalton Schultz (3.5) and David Njoku (5.8) are guys who are regularly on this list now, while Mark Andrews (6.1) has also been a major letdown for weeks now. T.J. Hockenson had an 8.3 but still fell short of expectations.

The Buffalo Bills had the worst defense this week as they had a -2.0 in bad weather conditions. The New York Jets and Houston Texans were not much better as they both put up -1.0 points.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

The only Patriot who had a really nice day was Rhamondre Stevenson who registered a 24.8. Nick Folk was solid with a 13.0 and the defense had an 11.0.

Kendrick Bourne was a major disappointment as he had a 0.0, while Nelson Agholor had a 1.3 despite playing almost every offensive snap. The tight ends continue to be a letdown as well: Hunter Henry had a 2.9 and Jonnu Smith had a 4.4.