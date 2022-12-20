New England Patriots links 12/20/22 - Still breaking down the breakdowns from Sunday

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Why did the Patriots passing offense struggle vs. the Raiders on Sunday?
- Mike Dussault says the Patriots will look to stick together over a final three-game stretch that will show where they truly stack up in the AFC.
- Press conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian notes Bill Belichick still has no answers why Patriots keep making same mistakes, but the team is on to Cincinnati.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Raiders film review: Why Mac Jones played one of his worst games at Las Vegas.
- Michael Hurley serves up some stone-cold leftover Patriots thoughts: The Pats outchoked the NFL’s biggest chokers; More.
- Jerry Thornton offers his knee-jerk reactions to Week 15: Patriots vs. Raiders. This is one of those moments where you find yourself questioning you loyalties, as well as your life choices.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Raiders Notebook: Any silver linings in devastating loss?
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Shenanigans in Sin City as the Patriots fall to 7-7.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Monday Breakdown: Observations, thoughts on the Patriots debacle. “Situational football is something the Patriots traditionally have excelled at under Bill Belichick. Sunday in Las Vegas, the Patriots made so many dumb mistakes that it literally defies description.”
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 15 report card In 30-24 loss to Las Vegas.
- Chad Finn calls the Patriots’ loss to Raiders unfathomable, even as it was happening before our stunned eyes.
- Tom E. Curran piles on the Patriots putting “a cherry on top of stupidity sundae” in Vegas.
- Phil Perry says the defense was stout against the Raiders until it mattered the most.
- Phil Perry explains how confusion with the play clock led to the blocked punt. “Believing time was running out, and not wanting to get a delay-of-game penalty, Cardona snapped the ball. But Peppers and others weren’t ready, leading to unblocked rushers descending on punter Michael Palardy.”
- Karen Guregian notes Mac Jones says his arm is good enough to unleash long Hail Mary.
- Connor Zimmerlee (Patriots Country) Rhamondre Stevenson: Great game overshadowed by bad decision.
- Matt Dolloff believes the real problem with NFL officiating is the calls on the field.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) NFL playoff picture: How Patriots’ loss impacts AFC. /Playoffs?!?
- Jerry Thornton offers his thoughts on Willie McGinest getting arrested on assault charges after viewing the pretty horrific video.
- Keagan Stiefel reports ex-Patriots CB J.C. Jackson was arrested in Massachusetts for a ‘non-violent family issue’.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph hand out slices of blame pie and talk potential coaching changes. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Week 15 Ten takeaways: Chandler Jones tells us about ‘Desperado’ and the play we’ll never forget; Plus, the Chargers and Bills are winning close games and NFL officiating has taken a turn for the worst.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: We have to do a better job throwing the ball.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Has the curtain fallen on the Patriot Way?
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Ranking ‘WOW’ moments from wild Week 15: Vikings’ historic comeback, Pats’ calamity and more
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 15 winners and losers: GOAT turns out to be goat.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFl.com) The First Read, Week 16: Who’s clinched a playoff berth? Helped/hurt their chances?
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) One big question facing each Super Bowl contender.
- Dan Parr & Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft order: Patriots 16th. Biggest needs: OT, WR, DB.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges.
