Report: Colts sign linebacker Cameron McGrone off of Patriots practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts have signed linebacker Cameron McGrone off of the New England Patriots practice squad, according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. McGrone now has a shot of getting some valuable reps for the Colts as the season closes out.

The Michigan product was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He was coming off an ACL injury and missed his whole rookie season but had a chance to make the 2022 roster. However, he did not do enough throughout training camp and the preseason to become a part of the 53-man roster.

He was quick to sign with the Patriots practice squad after his release. Coaches have talked highly of McGrone ever since, and he has even been seen in the black practice jersey which represents the Patriots’ practice player of the week.

It looked as if McGrone was going to see his first NFL action on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals as he was elevated from the practice squad for the game. He was then a surprise inactive and reverted back to the practice squad after the game.

He will now have an opportunity to play his way onto an NFL roster next season in what feels like could be a tryout to close out the year.

The Colts now get a linebacker who was said to have sideline-to-sideline speed when he was drafted. It could be a valuable fit for both sides as McGrone gets to play and Indianapolis could be getting a close look at some development talent.

The move now also opens up a spot on the Patriots practice squad. It could be used to bring in some deep depth for the final three weeks of the regular season.