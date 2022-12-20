Patriots re-sign linebacker Terez Hall to practice squad

After losing Cameron McGrone to the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster, the New England Patriots have added a familiar linebacker to the practice squad.

The organization announced the re-signing of Terez Hall on Tuesday, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Hall, 26, entered the NFL as part of the 2019 Patriots undrafted class. The Missouri product spent his rookie season on the scout team before serving as a standard elevation and member of the active roster in 2020. Through eight games and four starts that campaign, he recorded 50 tackles and a pair of pass deflections while playing 258 snaps on defense and 29 snaps on special teams.

New England waived the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Hall following a failed physical in May after he had resided on physically unable to perform for the duration of 2021. But the former Tigers team captain returned to Foxborough for a free-agent workout in November.

Hall now takes the open spot on the 16-man practice squad as the calendar nears January.

The Cincinnati Bengals visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.