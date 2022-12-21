Pats Pulpit Reacts: Will Matt Patricia resume his role in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily in Year 1 after long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels. There is no one singular reason for that, but one of the most prominent scapegoats is McDaniels’ de facto replacement: offensive assistant Matt Patricia, who has taken over as the unit’s play-caller.

Under the leadership of Patricia, who is part of a collaborative effort also including fellow assistant Joe Judge, the unit has looked good in spurts. On the whole, however, it continues to play uninspired football and is among the least productive units in football over the last few weeks.

That is obviously a problem, on various levels. For one, the unit has actively held the Patriots back this season: their defense is among the best in football, but the team will be fighting for its playoff life the next three weeks because the offense is playing below-average football.

Additionally, it appears the growth of second-year quarterback Mac Jones has been impacted as well. Jones looks far less confident on the field compared to his impressive rookie season.

Add it all up and you get a situation that can best be described as “not ideal”.

Regardless of what happens over the final three weeks of the season, and whether or not New England does return to the playoffs, the future of the offense will be one worth discussing in the offseason. And near the very top of those debates, right below head coach Bill Belichick, is Patricia.

Will he be back in his role as play-caller and offensive line coach in 2023? Or will the team be making a change?

Patricia’s future is also part of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. To answer it and other questions, please make sure to fill out the following form. Also, keep an eye out for the results to be published later this week.

