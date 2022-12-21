 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 12/21/22 - Patriots on to Cincinnati

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Michael Palardy punts
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian wants to know what Robert Kraft will do to fix the Patriots.
  • Phil Perry points out the stunning situational failures that continue to plague Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
  • Alex Barth reports the Pats are still dealing with injuries at wide receiver and corner as Bengals prep begins.
  • Jason Ounpraseuth highlights Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan giving high praise to Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.
  • Keagan Stiefel relays NFL analyst Matt Bowen who points to safety Kyle Dugger as the ‘most versatile’ at his position, with ‘multidimensional traits.’
  • Khari Thompson says the Patriots are unlikely to get a top-10 NFL Draft pick despite playoff chances slipping away.
  • Mark Daniels reports the Patriots bring back former contributing linebacker Terez Hall.
  • Zack CoxPatriots Rumors: Colts poach LB off the practice squad; Cameron McGrone never appeared in a game for New England.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots snap counts vs. Raiders: Defense, running game overshadowed by late-game letdown.
  • Mark Daniels gives us the Patriots coverage stats: Derek Carr attacked Marcus Jones in Raiders comeback.
  • Mark Daniels looks at the Patriots pass protection stats: Offensive line wasn’t the problem in Las Vegas.
  • Keagan Stiefel notes special teams coach Cam Achord takes the blame for the blocked punt vs. the Raiders. “Just some communication that starts with me on the sideline.” /”Just” ?1?
  • Jason Ounpraseuth notes Willie McGinest makes his first comments after his arrest: “Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance,” McGinest wrote on Instagram. “The Truth will prevail.”
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and her “lovely” assistant Chudders from Manchester open up the Patriots mailbag for a festive edition of the show.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Michael Rosenberg (SI) Bill Belichick’s 2022 Patriots are a disaster of his own doing; The New England coach doesn’t need to validate his career, but his future could hinge on whether he’s willing to hire a real offensive coordinator and replace Matt Patricia.
  • Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 16 referee assignments. Bengals at Patriots: Craig Wrolstad.
  • Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team. Patriots included.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Why did the Patriots do anything other than take a knee? /Thanks, Coach Hindsight.
  • Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Bad officiating, dumbest plays, Jalen Hurts — system QB? (no), Vikings’ greatness.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL awards. /Guess what the Play of the Week was.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Week 16 QB rankings. Mac Jones 26th /behind Matt Ryan (ouch!).
  • Staff (Football Zebras) Week 15 officiating liveblog.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team in Week 15. “Just an all-time blunder by a Belichick-coached team. Hard to see the Patriots recovering from that and making the playoffs.”
  • Tylor Dragon (USA Today) Week 15 NFL coaching grades.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) No decision yet on Week 17 Sunday Night Football game.
  • Report (AP) Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris, author of ‘The Immaculate Reception’, dies at 72.

