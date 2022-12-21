New England Patriots links 12/21/22 - Patriots on to Cincinnati

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bengals latest Injury Report.
- Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bengals. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Bengals at Patriots.
- Patriots sign LB Terez Hall to the practice squad.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Pats playoff hopes dealt a blow.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the Pats close out 2022?
- Press Conferences: Cameron Achord - Nick Caley - DeMarcus Covington.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Raiders loss takeaways, bouncing back and silver linings (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian wants to know what Robert Kraft will do to fix the Patriots.
- Phil Perry points out the stunning situational failures that continue to plague Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
- Alex Barth reports the Pats are still dealing with injuries at wide receiver and corner as Bengals prep begins.
- Jason Ounpraseuth highlights Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan giving high praise to Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.
- Keagan Stiefel relays NFL analyst Matt Bowen who points to safety Kyle Dugger as the ‘most versatile’ at his position, with ‘multidimensional traits.’
- Khari Thompson says the Patriots are unlikely to get a top-10 NFL Draft pick despite playoff chances slipping away.
- Mark Daniels reports the Patriots bring back former contributing linebacker Terez Hall.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Rumors: Colts poach LB off the practice squad; Cameron McGrone never appeared in a game for New England.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots snap counts vs. Raiders: Defense, running game overshadowed by late-game letdown.
- Mark Daniels gives us the Patriots coverage stats: Derek Carr attacked Marcus Jones in Raiders comeback.
- Mark Daniels looks at the Patriots pass protection stats: Offensive line wasn’t the problem in Las Vegas.
- Keagan Stiefel notes special teams coach Cam Achord takes the blame for the blocked punt vs. the Raiders. “Just some communication that starts with me on the sideline.” /”Just” ?1?
- Jason Ounpraseuth notes Willie McGinest makes his first comments after his arrest: “Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance,” McGinest wrote on Instagram. “The Truth will prevail.”
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and her “lovely” assistant Chudders from Manchester open up the Patriots mailbag for a festive edition of the show.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael Rosenberg (SI) Bill Belichick’s 2022 Patriots are a disaster of his own doing; The New England coach doesn’t need to validate his career, but his future could hinge on whether he’s willing to hire a real offensive coordinator and replace Matt Patricia.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 16 referee assignments. Bengals at Patriots: Craig Wrolstad.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team. Patriots included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Why did the Patriots do anything other than take a knee? /Thanks, Coach Hindsight.
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Bad officiating, dumbest plays, Jalen Hurts — system QB? (no), Vikings’ greatness.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL awards. /Guess what the Play of the Week was.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Week 16 QB rankings. Mac Jones 26th /behind Matt Ryan (ouch!).
- Staff (Football Zebras) Week 15 officiating liveblog.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team in Week 15. “Just an all-time blunder by a Belichick-coached team. Hard to see the Patriots recovering from that and making the playoffs.”
- Tylor Dragon (USA Today) Week 15 NFL coaching grades.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) No decision yet on Week 17 Sunday Night Football game.
- Report (AP) Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris, author of ‘The Immaculate Reception’, dies at 72.
