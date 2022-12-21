Patriots vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: Joe Cardona joins DeVante Parker, Jalen Mills on the sidelines

As New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey returned to practice on Wednesday, opening his window to be activated from injured reserve, another specialist joined the sidelined.

Long snapper Joe Cardona’s ankle injury saw him become a non-participant along with wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jalen Mills.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff versus the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

Bengals

DT Jay Tufele (illness)

DE Sam Hubbard (calf)

Parker and Mills had previously been projected as non-participants on Tuesday’s hypothetical injury report. The wideout entered the NFL’s concussion protocol against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 12. As for the cornerback, his last game action arrived against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24 due to a lingering groin issue that downgraded him from limited at practice last week. Both starters were accompanied by Cardona, who was recently listed as questionable. The Navy product and two-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t missed a game since arriving in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

WR Tyquan Thornton (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

CB Jack Jones (knee)

Bengals

WR Trent Taylor (hamstring)

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist)

CB Eli Apple (ankle)

CB Jalen Davis (thumb)

CB Mike Hilton (knee)

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder)

New England’s partial participants on Wednesday included a pair of new names out wide and in the secondary. The rookie Thornton and the veteran Jones did not reside on the previous injury report. They respectively played 92 percent of downs on offense and 100 percent of the downs on defense in last weekend’s 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf/back)

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring)

OT La’el Collins (veteran rest)

DT D.J. Reader (veteran rest)

Calf and back ailments have kept Cajuste to one snap on offense and a handful on special teams since the calendar turned. But the fourth-year swing tackle out of West Virginia graduated to full participation on Wednesday. The same went for a trio of Bengals, including Higgins, who has caught 65 passes for 894 yards and six touchdowns on the campaign.