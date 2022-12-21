The 2023 Pro Bowl Games — the redesigned version of the NFL’s all-star game — will only see one New England Patriots player in attendance. As was announced by the league on Wednesday evening, Matthew Judon will be the team’s lone representative.

Judon, 30, is in the middle of the best season of his career. Appearing in all 14 of the Patriots’ games so far this year, he is ranked second in the league with 14.5 sacks and has been credited by Pro Football Focus with 59 total quarterback pressures. He also forced a fumble and has so far registered 50 tackles.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, Judon arrived in New England last offseason via a four-year, $54.5 million free agency contract. The return on investment so far has looked good from a Patriots perspective: he immediately became a starter in the team’s defense and has now set new career-highs in sacks in back-to-back seasons.

His success this season has now allowed him to earn his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod. It also does not come as a surprise after he ranked first among all AFC outside linebackers in the fan vote which makes up one third of the voting process.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will replace the traditional all-star contest that has been held annually since 1951, will see the AFC go up against the NFC in a series of flag-football-based competitions. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.