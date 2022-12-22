Fantasy Football Preview: Rhamondre Stevenson continues to be a must-start

The second week of the fantasy football playoffs is here and it is key to win your matchups this week in order to get into the championship round. This obviously means you need to start the right players this week, so let’s help you with that.

Fantasy-related News

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out Saturday, Gardner Minshew expected to start for Philadelphia

Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Nick Chubb miss two straight practices

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor out for season, add Zack Moss and Deon Jackson

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton expected to play Sunday

Starts of the Week

QB Daniel Jones at Minnesota Vikings: Daniel Jones has been a serviceable option at quarterback all season and he just so happens to draw a great matchup in Week 16. He faces a terrible Vikings defense and should have a big game. He will be able to run the ball and throw it all over this team.

RB J.K. Dobbins vs. Atlanta Falcons: Since his return from injury, Dobbins has eclipsed 100 yards in back-to-back games. He is the Ravens’ bell-cow and with the injury to Lamar Jackson has even more responsibility. Look for Dobbins to have another efficient day and possibly find the end zone against a Falcons defense that ranks 18th against the run.

WR Jerry Jeudy at Los Angeles Rams: It seems as if Jerry Jeudy has finally gotten on the same page as his quarterback. He had a three-touchdown game two weeks ago and will build on that with his starting quarterback returning from injury. Look for a big game out of Jeudy on Christmas day.

Bust Candidates

RB Travis Etienne Jr. at New York Jets: Etienne Jr. had a bounce-back week after a rough patch but faces a tough Jets defense. They rank ninth against running backs which bodes poorly for the second-year back. Look for Etienne jr. to struggle in the primetime matchup.

WR Keenan Allen at Indianapolis Colts: Keenan Allen has been injured most of the campaign and things do not get easier for his matchup in Week 16. He faces off with the Colts, who have the seventh-ranked defense against wide receivers. Allen draws the Stephon Gilmore matchup which could lead to a long day.

TE Dallas Goedert at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas Goedert returns from injury and will likely be without his starting quarterback. This means he faces off with a tough Cowboys defense with a backup. This is a recipe for disaster for Goedert owners who have been looking forward to the tight end returning for the playoffs.

Sleeper of the Week

RB Zack Moss vs. Los Angeles Chargers: There is a reason that Zack Moss was acquired by the Colts back near the trade deadline and that is because they see something in him. He will be getting plenty of touches with Taylor out for the year. Look for Moss to have a good day on Monday Night Football.

Patriots Start of the Week

RB Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Rhamondre Stevenson is the Patriots’ entire offense. He will touch the ball 15-20 times and have pass-catching opportunities in this game as well. The red zone touches will be there for Stevenson and should lead to another productive game for the running back.

Injury Report

Questionable: QB Trevor Lawrence, QB Brock Purdy, QB Mike White, QB Kenny Pickett, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB Damien Harris, RB Christian McCaffery, RB Aaron Jones, RB Nick Chubb, RB Kenneth Walker III, RB Najee Harris, RB Zonavan Knight, RB Latavius Murray, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., WR Diontae Johnson, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Chris Moore, TE David Njoku, TE Noah Fant, TE Hayden Hurst

Doubtful: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Jalen Hurts, WR Romeo Doubs

Out: QB Matthew Stafford, QB Trey Lance, RB Ty Montgomery, RB J.D. McKissic, RB Javonte Williams, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Giovani Bernard, RB Rashaad Penny, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Allen Robinson, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Rondale Moore, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WE Mecole Hardman, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Byron Pringle, TE Dallas Goedert